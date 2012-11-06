Bittree Expands Into Thai Market

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Patching specialist Bittree announced its entry into the Thai broadcast market through a new distribution agreement with DSE, a provider of broadcast gear in Thailand. As Bittree’s exclusive reseller in Thailand, DSE will represent the company’s line of HD-compatible video and TT audio patchbays and patch panels.



DSE will handle all Bittree sales in Thailand, working with broadcast networks and systems integrators to develop custom solutions to match their project requirements.