Zenterio Supports HbbTV

Linköping, Sweden and TOKYO—Zenterio, in cooperation with Access, a global provider of advanced software technologies such as browsers, will offer a platform for broadcasters and hybrid operators that want to launch interactive services based on standard technologies such as HbbTV.



HbbTV stands for Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, an open standard of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute. It can be employed to support a single user interface for multiple distribution systems, including satellite, cable and terrestrial and IP networks. According to Broadband TV News, more than 90 percent of German broadcast markets support it; its use is widespread in Europe; service launched in Australia last year and trails are taking place around the world.