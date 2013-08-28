Wheatstone Appoints Broadcom as U.K. Rep

NEW BERN, N.C. — Audio console manufacturer Wheatstone Corp. has appointed Broadcom Ltd., of Andover, England, to represent its studio line in the United Kingdom. Wheatstone makes the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network AoIP system and Audioarts and Wheatstone consoles for radio and television broadcast, as well as TDM-based routing systems for broadcast studios.



Broadcom Ltd. is a provider of realtime IP audio systems in the United Kingdom, representing APT WorldCast and Mayah for studio to transmitter links and IP audio distribution between facilities and now WheatNet-IP audio over IP routing for the studio.



The company joins Wheatstone U.K. representative Audio Emporium, which represents Wheatstone’s Vorsis audio processing line in the region.



The WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network includes audio routing, mixing, processing, silence detection, logic control, and third-party equipment integration, from the program playout system to the transmitter link. It is a gigabit IP audio system for broadcast that distributes intelligence across all access points in one unified, robust network. The AoIP system is compatible with a wide range of control surfaces and consoles made by Wheatstone, including select models under the Audioarts brand as well as its new Dimension Two TV audio console configurable for TDM and WheatNet-IP networking.