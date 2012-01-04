Vizrt signs broadcast graphics deal with a Korean TV channel

Vizrt has signed a deal worth USD $520,000 for the implementation of broadcast graphics solutions with a Korean TV channel.

The solution includes Viz Engine to power the channel’s HD content. Viz Artist will be driving dynamic 3-D graphics design. Template management will be handled by Viz Content Pilot, which will also be the character generator (CG) for the control room. In the studio, Viz Video Wall ER will be displaying real time HD content. The Video Wall is made interactive through integration with Viz Anchor.