Vendor View, Bryce Button, AJA Video Systems

Expected tech trends: IBC's trends will likely build on NAB's hot topics -- continued proliferation of 4K, the rise in interest in HDR as a format for broadcast, faster and better ways of moving files throughout a production from capture to final delivery and the continuing emergence of HEVC or H.265 for handling HD and 4K delivery needs.



New at IBC: We will be showcasing our new CION camera. It's a major new product area for AJA, and we've met with a very enthusiastic response. We will also be demonstrating our newest video capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers and scalers and converters on the stand, in addition to integrations with third-party partners.

Initial thoughts on 4K/8K: 4K has become the acquisition format of choice for most of our customers; they see it as a way of future-proofing their content. 4K post production and delivery is starting to take hold with our customers in sports broadcast and high-end feature film. 8K still seems pretty far off.

Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: Mazzo on Rozengracht is great for delicious, casual Italian and a really good option for big group, family style dinners. The design of the place is very cool, modern and Dutch.

How many IBCs to date; any IBC trade show tips: I've been coming since the early 90s, so too many to count! Too many tips to count as well; for starters wear comfortable shoes and bring a variety of them, and drink lots of water. Amsterdam is a walking city, and you'll be logging many miles a day even with the plethora of public transportation options.