TVU Networks — Paul Shen, CEO

Q. What products or services does your company offer?



TVU Networks offers a complete ecosystem of IP-based mobile video transmission solutions. TVUPack was the world’s first HD mobile ENG backpack, and we have continued to improve and innovate since its introduction. TVUPack operates with just the push of a button, and leverages multiple 3G/4G/LTE data connections to transmit broadcast-quality video. Our flagship product, the TVUPack TM8200 is smaller and more powerful than any backpack-based mobile ENG system available, and features a modular design that gives users even more flexibility in how they can use it.



We also offer a number of smaller solutions, such as TVUPack Mini, which weighs less than two pounds and can be mounted on the back of a camera or worn on a belt. Its sister product, TVUPack Mini SE is a fully-integrated, purpose-built lightweight uplink solution for Sony XDCAM camcorders. TVU Anywhere was the first fully integrated broadcast platform for mobile devices like cellphones and notebooks. We take pride in being the technology leader of our space, and are continually innovating to give our customers the tools that they need to capture and transmit live video from more locations.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2013 NAB Show?



In our eyes, the most significant technology trend that impacts us is broadcasters’ rapid move to IP-based video throughout their entire workflow. The rise in IP-based ENG solutions is readily apparent based on the growth that we have experienced as a company since the last NAB Show. As we work with our customers, we’ve seen them move from testing the waters of IP newsgathering to relying on TVUPack as a strategically critical tool. In the past year, TVUPack was used by major broadcasters from around the world to cover the biggest stories we saw, from major sporting events like the London Olympics to natural disasters like hurricane Sandy. In fact, we’re seeing TVUPack users transmit thousands of hours worth of video each month from every continent but Antarctica. We expect this trend to continue as bandwidth becomes cheaper and more readily available.



Q. What’s new that you will you feature at the NAB Show?



This year’s NAB Show will be an exciting time at TVU. At the show, we will demonstrate our latest innovations for our core TVUPack family of products. From a new product standpoint, we plan to introduce a new IP video solution that we feel will revolutionize the way broadcasters distribute live video feeds. This new solution has already been field-tested by some of the largest broadcasters in the world, and is showing tremendous promise. Since the last NAB Show, we have been working closely with a number of the biggest camera manufacturers in the world, and at this year’s show we will showcase a number of innovations on that front.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



Our focus at TVU is to provide our customers with the most technologically advanced cellular uplink solutions on the planet. Everything we do is centered on giving professional broadcasters the tools to reach more stories in more locations and to make every single transmission successful. To that end, we have done a number of things to set us apart from others. TVUPack is the only uplink solution with Inverse StatMux+, our proprietary transmission protocol that ensures a stable, reliable transmission. TVUPack is also the only solution with TVU264, our powerful proprietary H.264 encoder. These two technologies enable camera crews to deliver professional HD video, even under difficult cellular network conditions. We offer fully modular, flexible solutions that can fit the specific needs of any broadcaster.



On top of that, we have developed a wide ecosystem of integrated IP-based video transmission solutions beyond the TVUPack. Whether broadcasters are looking to transmit live video from a laptop, cellphone or tablet, a small portable camera-mounted uplink transmitter or a full-blown backpack, we offer a powerful platform that is fully-integrated with broadcasters’ existing workflow. At the NAB Show we will be introducing more powerful IP-based video solutions to help broadcasters transmit and share video, giving TVU the widest range of products available from the cellular uplink providers.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?



NAB has always been an important show for TVU. It is an ideal opportunity for us to connect face-to-face with our customers and share in their successes. The show also gives us the opportunity to showcase our latest products and meet potential new customers. We have a lot planned for the 2013 NAB Show, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the show floor. Visit us at booth number SU7105 to see what we have to offer.





