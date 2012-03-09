TV Technology Europe Digital Editions

May/June 2014

TRENDS: BROADCASTING & MOBILE BROADBAND; SPORT: WORLD CUP 2014; OPINION: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS; TECH NEWS: DPP; SHARPSHOOTER: IAN O'BRIEN

April 2014

Multiscreen in Sochi;T2-LITE; NAB Preview; BUYERS GUIDE: Fibre, Cable & Connectors; Test & Measure; SharpShooter Josh White

February/March 2014

MAM SPECIAL REPORT: How Foxtel built a beneficial, modern MAM system, BROADCAST VIDO EXPO: A look at the expanding London-based event, SMPTE UPDATE: SMPTE’s regional seminars are designed to help the industry better manage the shift toward IP-based handling of media, TRENDS: David Austerberry on where Channel-in-a-Box systems stand today, and where they’re going, BUYERS GUIDE: Automation, MAM, DAM, Recording & Storage, SHARPSHOOTER: A few questions with Manchester-based lighting cameraman and self-shooting producer Ed Lister

December 2013/ January 2014

Vendor Directory; Monitoring Investment Pays Off; Sharpshooter: Maggie Olkuska

October/November 2013

Tech news: IBC 2013 Star Awards; Tech News: Special Report: BMSB conference; Tech News: 25 things you may have missed at IBC 2013; Opinion: TV Apps; Buyers Guide: ENG and APP; Sharpshooter: profiles cameraman/director Michael Goring

September 2013

Tech news: Broadband Trends; Tech News: IBC Multiscreen & Second screen, IBC Big Data, IBC Big Screen, IBC 4k Buyers Guide: Vision Mixers & Routers; Product Preview: IBC; Sharpshooter: profiles camera operator and jib specialist, Jason Torbit

July-August 2013

Tech news: Over-the-top is good news for broadcast; Tech News: transmission trends; Tech News: 8k at NAB; Buyers Guide: transmission, monitoring, multiscreen & transcoding ; Sharpshooter: profiles London freelancer, Oliver Gold

May-June 2013

The Lowdown on KVM; DPP: HD Delivery Moves Forward; Hunting Disrupters at the NAB Show; Mini-Converters and Ultra 4 Racers; The Multipurpose Processor; Flexible Processing; Education and Effort Pays Off; The Cloud Won't Save Us But That's OK

April 2013

Tech News: Transmission; Trends: 4K and Beyond; Exhibitions NAB 2013; Buyers Guide: Test & Measure, Monitoring, Fibre, Cables & Connectors; Sharp Shooter: Evgeny Levin; Last Lines

February-March 2013

Trends: Broadcast Babies; Trends: Audio; Exhibitions: BVE; Buyers Guide: Automation, Archives, MAM, DAM & Video Recording; Sharpshooters

December 2012-January 2013

Vendor Directory; Reprise: Monitoring DVB-T2; Reprise: a New OB Workflow



October-November 2012

Sport: Olympics Overview; Tech News: A Disruptive RF Technology?; Star Awards; Buyers Guide: Editing & Post, ENG & EFP



September 2012

Buyers Guide: Routing & Mixing; IBC Tech: an OTT Glossary, A Changing Camera MArket, Pro POV Worth the Money

July-August 2012

London 2012; Transmission; IBC2IBC Charity Ride Returns

May-June 2012

Pushing Your Buttons; Mario's Top Ten NAB Products; Sharp Shooters: Eva Testor Loving the Variety, Audio at Media City UK, Attention Procurement Peeps

April 2012

Testing Times; Show Preview: NAB Show; Sharp Shooters: Ricardo Nuno Nogueira of Portugal, When Will the Cloud Replace Your Physical Tape Library?, Towards Tapeless, File-Based Delivery

February-March 2012

Managing Content; Sharp Shooters: Grigory Charushin Rudko of Russia, Facility Profile, Tech News