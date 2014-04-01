TSL Products to Launch Ethernet Switches at the 2014 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TSL Products will launch its new Axius range of managed Ethernet switches for Audio/Video over IP workflows. Designed for broadcasters migrating to Audio/Video-over-IP infrastructures, these switches offer highly accurate IEEE 1588 synchronization, which is used in most high-end Audio/Video-over-IP supported equipment.
The AXIUS series comes in two versions: MES-1, a 10 port managed Ethernet switch offering eight 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports; and MES-1-R, a ruggedized eight port switch, which provides six 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports.
The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.
TSL Products will be in booth N1123.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox