Thomson Video Networks - ViBE CP6000

For NAB 2012, Thomson Video Networks is introducing the ViBE CP6000, a new dedicated high-performance platform for contribution of live video. With its modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1RU chassis, and industry-leading compression performance, the ViBE CP6000 is a substantial advance for contribution applications. MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support for up to eight channels in a single chassis simplifies infrastructure and saves energy costs.



Thomson Video Networks’ booth will also feature the ViBE EM4000, a powerful new multichannel HD encoder, and a new IP enabled version of the Amethyst switcher. Also on display is the ViBE VS7000 platform for OTT and convergent TV services, together with solutions for MPEG playout and ATSC MDTV.



