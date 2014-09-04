Tedial Maximises Efficiency with DPP Compliance at IBC

MAM technology solutions specialist Tedial has announced further enhancements to its workflow with support for the UK Digital Production Partnership (DPP).The availability of DPP support in Tedial solutions is in line with the DPP ‘live’ date of the 15h October. The UK DPP was founded in May 2010, to help speed the transition to fully digital production and distribution in television. Leading the DPP initiative are the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 with representation from Sky, Channel 5, S4/C, UKTV and BT Sport.



DPP guidelines ensure that all media files that are delivered and exchanged between UK broadcasters, as well as associated media production and service companies, meet quality standards and have all the necessary metadata attached to allow automatic workflow. The key benefit of Tedial’s DPP support is guaranteed interoperability to Tedial’s business driven media workflows. The Tedial system is able to import, validate, process, generate and distribute DPP compliant content within its business process management (BPM) workflow, providing efficient content management.



