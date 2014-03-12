(Sponsored Content) Comrex LiveShot

Comrex LiveShot delivers live video over a range of IP networks. LiveShot is used by TV stations and networks to deliver high quality, low latency video from anywhere Internet access is available. LiveShot leverages the success of Comrex ACCESS audio IP codecs and uses the same technology to smooth out the "bumps" on the public Internet to allow broadcast-quality live video streaming. LiveShot is especially optimized to perform well on challenging IP networks like 3G, 4G and satellite-based links.



