SPECIALREPORT

PRODUCTION CONTROL INTERFACE

BROADCAST PIX IPIXPANEL

Enables control of any Slate video production system via Apple iPad; facilitates control of every aspect of a video production including switching cameras, adding graphics and clips, controlling robotic cameras and creating special effects; re-creates a classic switcher layout including auto transition and cut buttons as well as eight-input program and preview buses with shift for 16 inputs; adds device controls for the graphics system, clip store, etc.

978-600-1100;www.broadcastpix.com

AUDIO CONSOLE

CALREC AUDIO APOLLO

Relies on Bluefin2 for processing; at 48kHz, Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries; at 96kHz, Apollo affords 510 channel processing paths, 64 program busses, 48 IFB/track outputs and 24 auxiliaries; features a second dynamics section in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use.

+44 1422 841310;www.calrec.com

MPEG-2 CODEC

CANON

Enables high-quality imaging and audio performance with up to 50Mb/s data recording and twice the color data of the HDV profile format as well as the recording of 1920 × 1080-pixel HD video; supports higher resolution and increased color data for high-quality video.

201-807-3300;www.usa.canon.com

FIBER OPTIC CAMERA CABLES

CLARK WIRE & CABLE FCC

Fiber cables for use with Camplex and Telemetrics camera control systems; provide a hybrid configuration of coax and optical fibers for transmitting the HD video, power and data signals within a single, master jacketed cable; available in three sizes; each cable has one precision 75 Ohm coax for power and multiplexed data, and two single-mode optical fibers for HDSDI video; comes in 14AWG RG11, 18AWG RG6 and 20AWG RG59 size coax configurations.

847-949-9944;www.clarkwire.com

INTERCOM SOFTWARE

CLEAR-COM COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS

Interfaces with external audio systems including party line systems, paging systems, program feeds and other matrix systems using a four-wire interface over a standard IP network; allows authorized users with Internet access to easily communicate with other crew members using hard-wired panels and wireless belt packs on the party line and/or matrix intercom circuit who are using hard-wired panels and wireless belt packs; can accept and send audio through a facility's public announcement system, program feed and other four-wire audio devices via most commercially available audio interface boxes.

510-337-6600;www.clearcom.com

AUDIO LOUDNESS PROCESSING

COBALT DIGITAL 9085

Offers both 5.1-channel and stereo loudness processors using inputs from any source received by the card, or any mixing setting produced by the card; AEROMAX algorithms use a multiband approach to loudness processing and can apply multifaceted loudness correction specifically targeted to various frequency ranges and other characteristics within the program material.

217-344-1243;www.cobaltdigital.com

FIBER-OPTIC TRANSMITTER/DUAL DE-INTERLACER/SCALER

DAITRON I-CHIPS IP00C811

Features a built-in video decoder, ADC, CPU and LVDS Tx; supports PiP, PoP with inputs and output up to 1080p/WUXGA/2K1K progressive or 1080i; additional features include MPEG noise reduction, edge enhancement, xvYCC deep color processing, high-color bitmap OSD, 90-degree image rotation, mirror image, keystone correction and edge blending; suited for video walls applications.

503-682-7560;www.daitron.com

LOW-POWER ANTENNA SERIES

DIELECTRIC DLP ANTENNA

Features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of SD azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6kW; designed to provide a low weight and windload system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators; features an eight-bay single module design; provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environment wear and tear.

207-655-8100;www.dielectric.com

EMERGENCY ALERT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

DIGITAL ALERT SYSTEMS DASDEC-II

Includes integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 outputs, a browser-based interface for remote monitoring, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station and automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory bank; can be used as a drop-in replacement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set; supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols; engineered to handle future emergency alert requirements with software; flexible packaging allows for various model configurations.

585-765-2254

www.digitalalertsystems.com

VIDEO SERVERS

360 SYSTEMS MAXX-1200HD AND 2400HD

10-bit images created in JPEG-2000 by Grass Valley's Infinity camcorder can now be directly imported into the HD servers without transcoding; wrapped as MXF files, video can be exported quickly from a 360 Systems server to Grass Valley's Edius NX workstation for editing; file-based return delivers the edited JPEG-2000 project to the server for playout.

818-991-0360;www.360systems.com

CAPTURE CARD

AJA VIDEO KONA 3 V7.5

KONA 3 card running Version 7.5 software enables double-speed transfer from supported VTRs, including the Sony SRW-5800; supports Apple ProRes 4444 RGB; new features include support for time lapse and VPID as part of KONA 3 SDI output for support of select dual-link monitors.

530-274-2048;www.aja.com

MULTICHANNEL PORTABLE STANDARDS CONVERTER

AMBERFIN ICR STANDARDS CONVERTER

A new software product, specifically designed for standards conversion in a file-based environment with a comprehensive range of high-quality temporal, spatial, codec and wrapper conversion tools; runs on nonproprietary open architecture, allowing users to benefit from latest IT developments and integrate into increasingly IT-centric environments; input and output formats are not limited to traditional broadcast video; can other content demands, ranging from Web and mobile through SD and HD.

818-768-8948;www.amberfin.com

SEAMLESS SWITCHER

ANALOG WAY QUATTRO VALUE

Performs fast and smooth transitions between any video or computer sources; allows seamless switching between one computer input and any other video or computer input; is fitted with four universal A/V inputs, including one DVI and three outputs — one analog, one DVI for the main and one analog for the preview.

212-269-1902;www.analogway.com

ARCHIVE SYSTEM

CACHE-A PRIME-CACHE

Network-attached archive appliance enables users to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using the new memory card or disk-based cameras; provides long-term archival storage with easy access at every stage of production.

866-931-5560;www.cache-a.com

MODULAR POWER SYSTEM

ANTON/BAUER TANDEM 150

Fully automatic system separates the Gold Mount device from the power supply, allowing the user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera; when 75W draw is exceeded, the system automatically stops charging and performs solely as a 150W power supply; when camera is turned off or load is reduced below 75W, the system instantly resumes normal operation; users can operate the system from the AC mains at 100V to 240V AC or 50Hz to 60Hz.

203-929-1100;www.antonbauer.com

MULTIVIEWERS

APANTAC TAHOMA-LX

Series auto-detects HD/SD-SDI inputs and offers flexible outputs that are user-selectable at resolutions up to 2048 × 1080, including 1080p; each module supports up to 30 presets for straightforward display layout, which can be recalled via GPI, front-panel buttons or ASCII protocol; integrated architecture provides advanced flexibility for visually monitoring signals.

503-616-3711;www.apantac.com

BROADCAST STEREO HEADSET

AUDIO-TECHNICA BPHS1

Created especially for on-air news and sports applications; cardioid microphone pattern provides maximum voice intelligibility; closed-back circumaural ear cups reduces crowd noise; neodymium magnets in microphone and headphones provide high output; boom mic can be positioned either right or left; user-replaceable cable and ear pads.

330-686-2600

www.audiotechnica.com

PORTABLE PROMPTING SYSTEM

AUTOSCRIPT XBOX ULTRA

Connects via USB port to a laptop or PC and provides enhanced features and capabilities, which make it useful for portable prompting; now features four outputs; can power twice as many on-camera units; also features a smooth on-screen scroll on the computer screen, eliminating the need for an external preview monitor; the video output is standard composite PAL or NTSC and is compatible with all Autoscript on-camera units.

203-926-2400;www.autoscript.tv

EDITOR

AVID MEDIA COMPOSER V5

Offers native support for popular industry formats, including RED, QuickTime and Canon XF; features include HD-RGB finishing capabilities, real-time audio effects with support for Real-Time Audio Suite (RTAS) audio plug-ins, and a timeline Smart Tool featuring drag-and-drop audio and video elements.

800-949-2843;www.avid.com

TRANSMITTER

AXCERA 6X SERIES

The high-powered, liquid-cooled TV transmitter offers high power density in a small footprint, with N+1 power supplies for reliability, hot-swappable amplifiers for simple maintenance, and a broadband combiner for future upgradeability; available in power levels up to 7kW DVB, and 17kW analog in a single cabinet, with multicabinet configurations available for higher power levels.

800-215-2614;www.axcera.com

TRANSMISSION RECORDING SYSTEM

AXON DIGITAL DESIGN TRACS

Transmission recording and compliance system/video logger now features an HD input, which enables compliance recording or video logging without the need for an additional external device for downconversion; input is available as an option on all single-channel TRACS recorders and does not affect the maximum storage capability.

301-854-6557;www.axon.tv

MEDIA PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS

CISCO

With Cisco media production and delivery solutions, user's medianet can reduce costs of content production and distribution, deliver content to more consumers over more platforms, increase revenues through new advertising and business models, and strengthen the user's brand among consumers.

408-525-4053;www.cisco.com/go/msb

TRANSMITTERS

GRASS VALLEY ELITE 1000 GREENPOWER

Line of TV transmitters with 50V LDMOS technology; feature output power of up to 14kW ATSC per unit, energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite models, embedded SNMP agent and Web server; use real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-Correction; use an open exciter compliant to standards including DVB-T, DVB-T2, DVB-H, ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV, FLO and DAB.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

FLORICAL SYSTEMS ASSETCOLLECTOR

Uses Rhozet's Carbon Coder to provide a complete automated solution for all digitally delivered content; loads with S.M.A.R.T. Central workflow management tool, accessed from any networked computer through the Internet; enables user to manage digital content from anywhere.

352-372-8326;www.florical.com

WEATHER NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

BARON SERVICES SAF-T-NET

Analyzes weather activity across the country; runs each storm cell through an advanced series of algorithms; if algorithms detect a storm cell moving toward the subscriber's specified location, an automatic alert is sent to the user, complete with station-branded weather information; free version alerts the entire DMA and allows subscribers to designate one location; premium version alerts only those whose locations fall within the storm's projected track.

256-881-8811

www.baronservices.com

FIELD-INSTALLABLE, FIBER-OPTIC CONNECTOR

BELDEN FIBEREXPRESS BRILLIANCE

Enables fast, fool-proof, easy fiber termination in the field with no tools required; built-in activator tab performs the fiber splicing and crimping action in one simple motion; users can verify proper connection using an external laser light source, which can be clearly seen through the connector's window, offering immediate termination assurance; available for 900µm LC (OM1, OM2, OM3 and OS2).

514-822-7579;www.belden.com

REFERENCE MONITOR

BARCO RHDM-1701

17in HD reference monitor comes in a more compact size; features include true Grade-1 LCD display providing high color accuracy, advanced calibration and stabilization, native 10-bit panel, calibrated RGB-LED backlights and 48-bit processing; motion handling system prevents motion blur and produces CRT-like imagery; available in B and P versions.

678-475-8000;www.barco.com

SPECTRUM ANALYZERS

BIRD TECHNOLOGIES SIGNALHAWK SERIES

Now includes a dedicated rack-mounted version, built using the same analysis engine but with no display or keypad; the SH-36S-RM includes Ethernet and USB connections for local and remote communication; users can remotely analyze the radio frequency spectrum; measure intended and interfering signals; remotely display signal amplitude versus frequency, and save traces to your PC; eliminate trips to difficult remote locations; manage multiple sites from one centralized location; verify FCC compliance via built-in emissions masks.

866-695-4569

www.bird-technologies.com

VIDEO CAPTURE CARD

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN DECKLINK HD EXTREME

Now includes dual link and 3Gb/s SDI for 4:4:4 quality, and a new hardware downconverter for simultaneous HD and SD playback; connects to SDI, HDMI, component analog, NTSC/PAL and S-video equipment for capture and playback, while instantly switching between SD, HD and 2K.

630-307-2400

www.blackmagic-design.com

MULTIFORMAT, MULTIPURPOSE CONVERTER

BRICK HOUSE VIDEO PROTEUS

Based on an advanced Motion Adaptive Standards Converter; offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio proc amps, audio delay, aspect ratio conversion and bidirectional standards conversion; addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay featuring both tracking and block delay.

203-376-3372

www.brickhousevideo.com

CONTENT DELIVERY SYSTEM

DIGITAL RAPIDS MEDIAMESH

Designed to provide efficient transfer of digital media between content providers; optimizes delivery of HD, SD and digital cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite; lowers the costs of delivery for content, from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features; provides integrated review, inventory management, transcoding, repackaging and playout.

905-946-9666;www.digital-rapids.com

AUDIO PROCESSOR

DOLBY DP600 PROGRAM OPTIMIZER

Provides a file-based workflow solution for loudness correction, audio creation, conversion and upmixing; version 1.4 software provides support for Dolby Pulse; version 1.5 software supports the LXF file container format (used with Harris/Leitch servers) and the MP4 media container format (used in online applications).

415-558-0200;www.dolby.com

HD VIDEO DISK RECORDER

DOREMI LABS V1-UHD

Provides instant access to video, uncompressed recording and networkable operation; is 3RU high and available with fixed or hot-swappable internal drives; records HD-SDI and SDI video; includes an external video storage chassis for feature-length recording; features frame-accurate control.

818-562-1101;www.doremilabs.com

SHARED PRODUCTION STORAGE SYSTEM

EDITSHARE STORAGE

Enables editors and compositors to easily, economically share media and work collaboratively regardless of the platform or application; supports hundreds of simultaneous users; expandable up to 100TB or 200TB with additional expansion servers plugged in to the network; supports high-bandwidth DI workflows including optimization for multiuser 2K and HD DPX media; new OS enhances performance and serves as a framework for new customer-requested workflow features.

617-782-0479;www.editshare.com

ENCODER/DECODER

ENSEMBLE DESIGNS 7630 DOLBY E ENCODER AND 7615 DOLBY E DECODER

Used with the new Avenue 9600 audio embedder, disembedder and data inserter; 16-channel module handles both AES digital audio and analog audio; supports 3Gb/s, HD and SD video; 7615 decoder is used in conjunction with the 9600 and can be fed from either an AES input or an AES stream disembedded from the incoming SDI signal; resulting discrete surround signals are then selectable as inputs to the 16-channel mixer/shuffler.

530-478-1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

SD/HD CAPTURE AND PLAYBACK

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN ULTRASTUDIO PRO

SD/HD capture and playback solution for USB 3.0 computers; combines the speed of USB 3.0 running at 4.8Gb/s, providing enough speed for the highest quality uncompressed 10-bit HD video wit the maximum possible real-time effects; features dozens of audio and video connections built-in; includes audio level meters; built-in up-, down- and crossconverter lets users edit in one format and then output to any HD or SD format.

630-307-2400

www.blackmagic-design.com

I/O BOARDS

UTAH SCIENTIFIC

Designed for the UTAH-400 router; allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to the existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options.

801-575-3770;www.utahscientific.com

DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIER

ESE DV-207

A 1 × 4 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifier; provides cable equalization, reclocking and distribution; features high performance and low cost; can distribute 3Gb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 270Mb/s data rates; can equalize 400m at 270Gb/s, 200m at 1.5Gb/s and 140m at 3Gb/s of 1694A coax cable; non-SMPTE data rates may be distributed by using the internal reclock enable switch; can pass data rates from 143Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s while in bypass mode; ASI-compliant at 270Mb/s; a separate loop output is also provided.

310-322-2136;www.ese-web.com

MULTIPATH VIDEO CONVERTER/ENCODERS/DECODERS

EVERTZ JPEG2000 CODECS

Provides variable JPEG2000 compression rates on ASI or IP; supports pass through of up to two AES groups of embedded audio; card functions are controlled from the card edge or though the VistaLINK interface.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

SLO-MO SERVER

EVS XTNANO

Entry-level replay and live slow-motion server for live broadcasters and OB facilities; housed in a 4RU chassis offering four configurable channels (two cameras IN and two OUT for preview and program control, or three IN and one PGM) and native support of DVCPRO HD and DVCPRO 50; dual Gb/s Ethernet networking provides faster than real-time file transfers.

973-575-7811;www.evs.tv

CONNECTORS

FISCHER CONNECTORS ALULITE SERIES

Aluminium engineered metal connectors; 50 percent lighter than typical metal connectors; the ultra light, compact connectors offer excellent strength-to-weight ratio; ideal for handheld material, mobile equipment, batteries and power supplies, trollies, rack-mounted units or auxilary equipment; easily integrate with high-profile product designs, while also offering a flexible color-coding system; rugged, sealed up to IP68 and operational from -50°C to +150°C; can withstand the harsh field conditions of outside broadcasting.

800-551-0121

www.fischerconnectors.co

NEWS SERVER

FLORICAL SYSTEMS NEWSRECORDER

Integrates with iNews and ENPS to provide the ability to record individual stories; includes a rundown editor to arrange stories in a desired order fast and on the fly.

352-372-8326;www.florical.com

ARCHIVE SYSTEM

FRONT PORCH DIGITAL DIVARCHIVE V6.3

Includes full Unicode support for storage plan manager, the component that automatically manages content lifecycle based on advanced and fully configurable business rules and policies; features DIVAprotect, which continually monitors the digital storage infrastructure, including connected broadcast devices, network connectivity and transcoder engine performance.

303-440-7930;www.fpdigital.com

PL MOUNT ZOOM LENS

FUJINON 75MM-400MM HK5.3X75

Offers large telephone focal range, fast T-stops and high optical performance; designed to maximize performance on either film or digital cinematography cameras; features 136mm front-barrel diameter, consistent gear position and production-friendly size and mass.

973-686-2405;www.fujinon.com

HD ENCODER

GRASS VALLEY VIBE EM3000

Can now deliver HD over MPEG-2; the power of the Mustang engine enables to it deliver maximum quality at minimum bit rates and frees up capacity, allowing broadcasters to double the number of HD services available and add new capabilities such as mobile TV.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

TRI-AMPLIFIED MONITORING SYSTEM

GENELEC 1038CF

Features loudspeaker drivers, slim speaker enclosure, dual 8in-long throw bass drivers and multiple power amplifiers, as well as active, low-level crossovers; designed for medium-size control rooms; uses Genelec's advanced Directivity Controlled Waveguide technology, which is designed to provide excellent stereo imaging and frequency balance — even in difficult acoustic environments.

508-652-0900;www.genelecusa.com

SET-TOP BOX

HAIVISION NETWORK VIDEO STINGRAY

Supports core features of InStream player to enable intuitive, convenient video playout on large-screen displays; provides HDMI in addition to component analog (Y, Pb, Pr) and composite outputs; equipped with dual Ethernet network interfaces to offer enhanced support for streaming and data networking; fully integrated with Video Furnace System 5.5.

514-334-5445;www.haivision.com

ENCODING/TRANSCODING PLATFORM

HARMONIC ELECTRA 8000

Supports MPEG-4 AVC and MPEG-2 codecs in SD and HD, up to 1080p 50/60; can be used to receive AVC content and re-encode in MPEG-2; enables users to deploy SD MPEG-2 services today, and then seamlessly transition to HD AVC.

408-542-2500;www.harmonicinc.com

CHARACTER GENERATOR

HARRIS G5 XT

Available as single- or dual-channel; new hardware platform supports SD and HD processing, video capture, 3D animation and dedicated processing for each output channel.

800-231-9673

www.broadcast.harris.com

POINT-OF-VIEW CAMERAS

HITACHI DK-H100 AND DK-Z50

Features include 2/3in IT CCDs, switchable 59.94/50Hz operation, simultaneous SMPTE-292M 1920 × 1080i, SMPTE-259M SD-SDI and analog HD outputs, TCP/IP network control, motorized five-position filter wheel, 14-bit ADC and 38-bit DSP; DK-H100 has 2.3 million pixel IT-CCDs employed in the SK-HD1000; DK-Z50 employs the same sensor as the existing Z-HD500 HDTV camera.

516-682-4431;www.hitachikokusai.us

IPTV DISTRIBUTION

INTELSAT IPTV SERVICE

A wholesale MPEG-4 content aggregation and delivery service for distributors and integrators operating in the United States; supports delivery of a prepackaged TV programming lineup in a highly-efficient MPEG-4 IP format to cable and telecom service providers.

202-944-7515;www.intelsat.com

DATA STORAGE

ISILON IQ

Scale-out NAS storage solutions speed access to critical business information, offering an efficient, easy-to-manage storage infrastructure that reduces capital and operational expenditures while allowing users to seamlessly grow their storage as they grow their business.

206-315-7537;www.isilon.com

AUDIO LOUDNESS CONTROL

JUNGER AUDIO LEVEL MAGIC

The automated audio loudness control system for production and broadcast features new additions that offer an integrated workflow solution for managing Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout; adjusts the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion; based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a transient processor for fast changes and a peak limiter for continuous unattended control of any program material, regardless of its original source.

+49 30 677 7210;www.junger-audio.com

LCD MONITORS

JVC G SERIES

Features 3G and dual-link HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs; the 17in DT-V17G1Z and the 24in DT-V24G1Z are designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color reproduction for critical image evaluation; feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter and LTC/VITC time code support.

800-582-5825;http://pro.jvc.com

LIGHTING FIXTURES

KINO FLO VISTABEAM 600 AND VISTABEAM 300

The pole yoke accessory gives the studio DMX fixtures a welded alloy yoke bale offering 360 degrees of fixture movement to focus the soft beam lighting from a studio grid; the pole/yoke system saves time and money eliminating the need for ladder access or costly automated rigging and hoist systems; VistaBeam 600 delivers the equivalent of a 4000W Softlight, but uses only nine amps of power; both fixtures have a DMX control system and the ability to produce daylight or tungsten balanced light from the same fixture.

818-767-6528;www.kinoflo.com

LPTV TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

LARCAN PLUS SERIES

A fully integrated multichannel digital LPTV transmission system integrates the new OCTANE encoder/multiplexer; features multiple baseband inputs, up to four multiplexed SD channels and an integrated dynamic PSIP; is ATSC closed-captioning compliant; a Pathwaves digital microwave STL system is optional.

905-564-9222;www.larcan.com

SCAN CONVERTER

ENSEMBLE DESIGNS BRIGHTEYE MITTO

Designed to make the capture and conversion of Web and user-provided video to professional standards easy; uses proprietary scaling technology and exclusive multitap filtering; region selected for output determines if Mitto acts as an upconverter or downconverter; filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed.

530-478-1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

INTERFACE SOFTWARE

LAWO V4.8 SW

New interface software for the mc2 series and the Nova73 HD audio mixers provides faster and more flexible workflow; permits innovative networking and user customizable options; new channel display features additional color and textural information for the VCA and Link displays; users can custom configure any number of channels with an almost unlimited number of link groups; each link group can be linked with different modules; a color and name can be assigned to each group, which improves visibility; couple function allows for quick adjustment of all of the grouped channels' parameters.

+49 7222 1002 2930

www.lawo.com.de

DIGITAL AUDIO PROCESSORS

LECTROSONICS ASPEN

DSP matrix mixers; Ethernet, RS232 and USB offer connection for control; the 1Gb/s port connects units over a single Cat 6 line; feature unlimited input expansion, addressable TCP/IP Ethernet and seamless auto-mixing with PGA; offer a 48-channel mix bus with full output matrixing; include simultaneous multipoint third-party and native control; have ultra-low 1.33 ms near-side latency for real-time audio.

505-892-4501;www.lectrosonics.com

LOUDNESS MANAGER

LINEAR ACOUSTIC AERO.AIR

All-in-one audio processor accepts any Dolby-encoded or PCM audio; provides upmixing, loudness control and output of both PCM and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission; new features include CrowdControl and CARBON; optional internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; offers internal Nielsen audience measurement encoding with loss alarms.

717-735-3611

www.linearacoustic.com

LIGHT

LITEPANELS 1X1 BI-COLOR

Soft, high-output light lets users quickly dial up any color — from cool white daylight to warm white tungsten; Litepanels 1x1 Bi-Color flood enables users to adjust color temperature instantly so they can adapt to different shooting conditions and skin tones on the fly; has a full-range dimmer; remains cool to the touch; runs on an AC or an optional snap-on battery; designed to produce a great, soft-wrapping light quality; uses both 3200°K and 5600°K LEDs in a single housing.

818-752-7009;www.litepanels.com

SDI-TO-HDMI CONVERTER

LYNX TECHNIK YELLOBRIK CDH 1811

Ideal for converting any SDI video signal (up to 3Gb/s 1080p60) into a standard HDMI signal for monitoring and display; also ideal as an integrated SDI fiber transmission system with HDMI confidence monitoring; an optional fiber interface allows the module to be used for monitoring fiber connections and also function as a fiber converter; the HDMI output displays the native input resolution, so no scaling artifacts are introduced.

661-251-8600;www.lynx-usa.com

MONITORS

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS QUAD-VIEWER

Full-resolution monitors with IMD; available in different sizes; allows viewing of four different inputs at once with three different layouts to choose from; does not require external under monitor display; supports the following protocols: Image Video, NVISION, TSL and MEI; offers a full-resolution 1920 × 1200 display; new unique RotoMenu feature enables fast, direct and easy menu navigation.

800-800-6608;www.lcdracks.com

MC SWITCHING/CHANNEL BRANDING

MIRANDA IMAGESTORE-MODULAR+

Up to 80 minutes of clip/animation playout for partial or full frame branding and promo graphics; features up to four channels housed in a single 3RU Densité frame and up to five layers of keying; graphics capabilities include automated character generation and EAS insertion, as well as clock and temperature insertion; offers AB video mixing with 16-channel audio mixing and eight-channel voiceovers with audio clip playback.

973-379-0089;www.miranda.com

3-D FIELD FIBER TRANSPORT

MULTIDYNE LIGHTBOX

A 3-D field fiber transport system; features more signal paths for HD video, audio and data; fully customizable and offers virtually any signal configuration; can also be linked via tactical fiber cable to the MultiDyne DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000 and HEMC-4000; provides a high-quality signal throughput and the opportunity to integrate almost any solution from the MultiDyne product line, including the new DVI-6000 and COMMS-2000 products; equipped with a rugged case, making it highly weatherproof for outdoor and remote location broadcasting.

516-671-7278;www.multidyne.com

VIDEO ROUTER

NEVION VIKINX

Series of SL-3GHD video routers with both electrical and optical interfaces supporting 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI signals; 16 size options; expandable to 128 ports.

805-247-8560;www.nevion.com

ENCODER/DECODER

NTT ELECTRONICS HV9100 SERIES

Supports both HD (1080i/720p) and SD (480i/576i); additionally supports, optionally, up to 16 channels of audio input capability and an IP interface; compatible with the 4:2:2 profile.

201-556-1770;http://nel-america.com

COFDM MICROWAVE TRANSMITTER

NUCOMM CAMPAC2 PLUS

Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering; offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, HD, low power consumption and is available in licensed bands and others upon request; rugged machined housing provides durability and thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions.

800-968-2666;www.nucomm.com

SERVER COMPONENT

OMNEON MEDIADIRECTOR 2201

Central server component of an Omneon Spectrum media server; integrates file system, system management, communication and all connectivity, including Fibre Channel, MediaPorts and Ethernet; Fibre Channel interface provides four data paths between the MediaDirector and the MediaStores, supports 4Gb/s SFP transceivers (plug-in modules) with LC optical fiber interfaces.

408-585-5000;www.omneon.com

AUTOMATION SYSTEM

PEBBLE BEACH SYSTEMS MARINA

Flexible and scalable up to hundreds of channels; distributed architecture is able to use resources over multiple servers; designed to allow broadcasters to select the best underlying technology to suit their specific needs, enabling them to tackling complex, changing workflows while retaining the ability to mix basic passthrough-style channels with labor-intensive channels within a single system.

917-832-4372;www.pebble.tv

SNG SYSTEM

ON CALL COMMUNICATIONS QUICKSPOT 1.2M

Automated operation sets the antenna up in about five minutes; can be integrated into midsize SUVs, vans or added to existing ENG vehicles; delivers high-quality video and audio at bandwidth rates as low as 2Mb/s for SD and 6.5Mb/s in HD; can deliver up to 9.98Mb/s uplink data rates; includes mobile office features such as IFB-compatible phone lines and Internet access; modular architecture allows for the integration of additional IP-based components and accommodates future upgrades.

949-707-4729;www.occsat.com

3-D LCD MONITOR

PANASONIC BT-3DL2550

25.5in 3-D LCD production monitor with full 1920 × 1200-resolution panel features dual HD-SDI and DVI interfaces; displays 3-D content using an Xpol polarizing filter, so content can be viewed with polarizing (passive) 3-D eyeglasses; switches from left to right image display, overlay, left and right two window display and 3-D; offers In-Plane Switching panel and 10-bit processing, pixel-to-pixel function in 720p mode, and six color settings: SMPTE, EBU, ITU-R BT.709, Adobe 2.2, Adobe 1.8 and D-Cinema; supports 1080i, 1080p and 720p playback.

201-392-6141

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

MULTIVIEWER

HARRIS CENTRIO

Supports many codecs and transport formats over Ethernet; features advanced graphics and monitoring capabilities in a 1RU form factor; decodes many stream formats, including MPEG-2/MPEG-4/H.264 for multiple SD/HD streams; displays layouts across multiple displays; supports streaming of layouts back into the IP network fabric.

800-231-9673

www.broadcast.harris.com

DVI SWITCHER

PESA PRO 8X8-DVI

1RU rack-mountable frame assembly with eight DVI-D input ports and eight DVI-D output ports; provides single-link, DVI-D operations up to 1920 × 1200@60Hz (WUXGA) resolutions plus 480p to 1080p video formats; control via local push button selector, IR remote, USB local interface or via an RS-232 connection; has an EDID learning function, reducing switching speed while maintaining bi-directional communications between the switcher frame and connected devices.

800-323-7372;www.pesa.com

TRANSPORT STREAM MONITORING

PIXELMETRIX TSP120

An in-depth transport stream monitoring solution that now supports video services with H.264 High Profile 4:2:2; provides the highest port density monitoring with the Pixelmetrix DVStation-210; features internal three-input ASI router functionality; offers verification of SLA commitments with premium HD transmissions; features freezeframe and blackout checks for unencrypted video services, service thumbnail view for remote confidence monitoring, video back-hauling for quality verification, and on-air service validation.

866-749-3587;www.pixelmetrix.com

CAMERA CARRIER

PETROL BAGS CAMBIO

Carry-on size, smooth-rolling camera carrier transforms into a lightweight support system for small video camcorders weighing up to 9.9lbs; allows users to travel lighter, avoid waiting for baggage and set up quickly once they've arrived at their location; optional lightweight micro-fluid head allows for quick attachment and conventional pan-and-tilt movements.

845-268-0100;www.petrolbags.com

ADVANCED SOFT PANELS

PIXEL POWER MANAGEMENT CONSOLE

Supports the creation of custom soft panels for BrandMaster; includes a built-in layout editor supporting drag-and-drop simplicity to the process of laying out or modifying a panel design; enables unconstrained panel designs to suit any requirement; provides novel control possibilities such as the use of touch screens, including multitouch and gestures, to add flexibility in master control environments.

818-276-4515;www.pixelpower.com

PAN AND TILT HEAD

POLECAM 3D-NARROW AND 3D-WIDE

3D-Narrow allows realistic stereoscopic content to be produced from mini HD cameras positioned side by side on a Polecam jib; attaches directly to all standard Polecam rigs; optimized for normal studio shooting and close-ups where it is desirable to match normal human eye spacing; a levelling plate with three fine-adjustment verniers allows each camera to be exactly matched in height and forward angle; setup is quick and easy; 3D-Wide can be added as an option and allows the distance between cameras to be extended so that full 3-D impact can be achieved even in long-shot.

323-633-7033;www.polecamusa.com

SIX-WAY DIVERSITY RECEIVER

RF CENTRAL RMR X6-II-D4

Features on-screen display of stream data, Ethernet monitoring for remote access and IP encapsulation for Internet broadcast; available as a stand-alone COFDM receiver with ASI output, with an MPEG-2 internal SD/HD or integral MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder; includes compact chassis and OLED display.

980-852-3700;www.rfcentral.com

AUDIO INTERFACES

SONIFEX REDBOX

Offer rackmounting as standard and a universal AC power supply; feature embedding and de-embedding for analog and digital audio signals into and out of all 3G, HD and SD-SDI video signals, respectively.

207-773-2424;www.sonifex.com

INTERCOM CONTROL PANEL

RIEDEL ARTIST 1100 SERIES

Features high-res, color OLEDs with 65,000 colors, a resolution of 140dpi and the ability to show up to eight detailed characters of up to 24 × 24 pixels; provides individual rotary encoders, five dedicated function keys, a high-power loudspeaker, an XLR headset connector and a removable gooseneck microphone; three GPIs and three GPOs, two sets of balanced line-level audio I/Os and BNC and Cat 5 connectors are standard; second audio channel of AES signal allows the panel to transport broadcast-quality audio in addition to the intercom application; includes expansion slot for future modules.

914-819-0495;www.riedel.net

TV ANALYZER

ROHDE & SCHWARZ R&S ETL

Enables users to perform all required measurements on TV transmitters or cable headends; options available to measure ATSC and ATSC Mobile DTV single-frequency networks and support U.S. J.83/B cable standard and Japanese ISDB-T standard; automated software that simplifies compliance testing of ATSC transmitters is available free of charge.

410-910-7800

www.rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

AUDIO LOUDNESS CONTROL SOFTWARE

VIDCHECK VIDCHECKER

Checks audio and video quality parameters of media files and dynamically corrects audio that exceeds given loudness and peak levels; can intelligently correct video problems using new algorithms and correct limit violations while maintaining the integrity and quality of the picture; available as VidChecker Spot for commercial advertisements and VidChecker Pro for longer program content.

+44 7502 470565;www.vidcheck.com

PRODUCTION SWITCHER

ROSS VIDEO VISION OCTANE

Eight MLE switcher features 35 full screen HD animation stores, 24 channels of 3D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs and 56 keyers, including 32 full keyers, 12 auxkey mixer/keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners; new 3G infrastructure standard.

613-652-4886;www.rossvideo.com

DIGITAL CONSOLE

SALZBRENNER STAGETEC MEDIAGROUP CRESCENDO

Targets the needs of users in broadcast and live venues; has a depth of 530mm and supports up to 300 audio channels, 128 summing busses and 48 channel strips; allows users to configure the number of mono, stereo and 5.1 sums, as well as stereo and 5.1 input channel-linking.

888-782-4391;www.stagetec.com

RECEIVER/DECODER

SCREEN SERVICE BROADCASTING TECHNOLOGIES XBT 704

In analog operation, receives an RF input signal and delivers it through its output connectors; acts as a bypass for the RF analog signal; in digital operation, receives an RF digital input signal and decodes the contents; extracts a program from the bouquet and delivers it into an ASI output signal; signal feeds a transposer; features two-channel balanced analog audio output and doubled SDI interface for digital video with embedded audio.

888-522-0012;www.screen.it

TRANSCODER

SENCORE TXS 3453

Delivers multiple channels of transcoding in a reliable, high-density 1RU chassis; features a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, bidirectional video transcoding from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4/H.264 and/or H.264 to MPEG-2 in all common HD or SD formats, as well as ASI and IP transport stream and optional RF interfaces; offers up to 16 channels.

605-339-0100;www.sencore.com

ARCHIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

SGL FLASHNET

Seamlessly integrates with Avid Interplay 2.1; supports latest version of Apple's Final Cut Server; provides an XML-based API that allows every major broadcast vendor to create integrated applications that can instantly access the SGL content storage management system; scales to a cluster with a theoretically infinite number of identical nodes, each of which provides high-speed access into and out of the archive; clustered architecture provides high level of reliability.

615-324-3613;www.sgluk.com

CONTROL PANEL

SHOTOKU BROADCAST SYSTEMS TR-HP HOT PANEL

Ideal for budget-conscious productions where stored camera positions may be recalled automatically, and final on-air framing is made by a single, multitasking operator; features a small footprint while maintaining high-precision joystick control; three-axis joystick and rotary control knob are designed to enable operator to make perfect on-air movements of pan, tilt, zoom and focus; several switch functions are available by way of a maximum of 12 assignable LED-illuminated keys.

310-782-8491;www.shotoku.tv

FIBRE CHANNEL OVER ETHERNET STORAGE TECHNOLOGY

SMALL TREE COMMUNICATIONS GRANITESTOR ST-FCOE

Takes advantage of 10GigE throughput capabilities; offers post-production editors maximum efficiency and ease in handling 10-bit HD uncompressed video or next-generation 8K video via Ethernet; designed for Final Cut or any high-bandwidth Mac application; features OS X stack bypass.

866-782-4622;www.small-tree.com

AUTOMATION

SNELL MORPHEUS

Morpheus version 2 capable of running in a virtual machine environment; enhanced join-in-progress feature; new configuration tool for Media Ball allows multiple hierarchically-linked events to be grouped together and managed as a single entity.

818-556-2616;www.snellgroup.com

DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE

SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD

Offers 16 channel faders and eight center-section faders in an eight-center-eight configuration, comprehensive GPI control, redundant PSU operation, 24-channel analog I/O, 24 AES/EBU I/O, eight sample-rate converters and eight SSL mic preamps; features 64 input channels with EQ and dynamics processing, moving faders and HD 5.1 surround capabilities; options include support for newsroom automation systems, multichannel surround output from stereo sources, multimic takshow audio level management, post-production mixing in studio dark periods and multiformat monitoring with dedicated hardware controls.

212-315-1111

www.solidstatelogic.com

SHARED-STORAGE SYSTEM

SONNET TECHNOLOGIES FUSION RX1600FIBRE

Expandable 16-drive RAID shared Fibre Channel storage system is optimized for video editing; available in 16TB or 32TB configurations; can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added fiber switch; employs a four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface; delivers aggregate bandwidth up to 1000MB/s read; support for RAID 5 and RAID 6 formatting provides data protection in the event of single- or double-drive failure.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

PRODUCTION SWITCHER

SONY MVS-8000X

Multiformat and fully scalable up to 5ME and 200 input/100 outputs, including dedicated interfaces for DME at 3Gb/s 1080p/59.94; system's 3-D-on-3G mode enables the full performance of 5MEs and simplified operation for 3-D production; 2D DMEs can adjust depth for 2D graphics using Parallax; allows splitting a single ME to two Mix/Effect sections creating the equivalent capabilities of 10ME, with four keyers for each ME.

201-930-1000;http://pro.sony.com

LINEAR FADER CONTROLLER

SOUND DEVICES CL-9

Acts as a dedicated mixing surface for 788T digital recorder; equipped with eight 100mm ultra-low-latency linear faders and rotary input trim controls with ring LED metering; adds input pan and sweepable, single-band parametric EQ for eight of the 788T's eight inputs with variable frequency, gain and filter Q; makes accessible output level control of the six outputs, dedicated L/R and aux 1/aux 2 output level controls, track-record enabling for each of the 12 record tracks and one-touch soloing of inputs or tracks.

608-524-0625;www.sounddevices.com

SOFTWARE ENCODER

STREAMBOX ACT-L3

Supports high-quality HD-SDI video streaming via Apple Mac OS X platforms; enables field news teams using Mac laptops to gather, edit and stream live or file-based HD-SDI video over IP networks from remote locations; capable of encoding 1080i HD video at up to 6Mb/s (depending on the Mac's processing power).

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

COMPACT DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE

STUDER VISTA 5

The 32-fader unit consists of 20 channel strips and 12 additional versatile strips for operating output and input channels.; up to 240 channels can be accessed from the desk, and the total I/O capacity may exceed 1700 inputs and outputs, depending on the additional cards and configurations.

818-895-3496;www.studer.ch

PATCH MODULE

SWITCHCRAFT STUDIOPATCH SERIES 1625

Modular design provides audio engineers with a premium-quality TT patch bay that can be used as an individual eight-channel patch module or mounted up to five across into a 1.5RU rack tray; EZ Norm technology enables signal flow to be changed from the front of each channel using a standard screwdriver, and programmable ground lift switches are easily accessed by removing the rear panel; each module connects using two DB25 connectors wired to the TASCAM DTRS.

773-792-2700;www.switchcraft.com

TECHNICAL FURNITURE SYSTEM

TBC CONSOLES INTELLITRAC

Front and rear device tracks allow unlimited lateral positioning of critical monitors; rack bay turrets may be easily upgraded or relocated, allowing quick, user-friendly modifications; full range of articulating arms for distance, height and tilt control may be used for mounting flat-panel monitors, speakers, phones and task lighting.

631-293-4068;www.tbcconsoles.com

8-VSB ATSC DIGITAL MODULATOR

TEAMCAST MHX-3230

Product family consists of a range of high-end digital OEM modulators that feature digital adaptive precorrection circuits; enables DTV transmitters to be run closer to their saturation region by compensating in real time for the power amplifiers' inherent nonlinearities and minimizing the memory effects of the amplifier circuitry; includes both ASI and SMPTE stream inputs and is designed to meet the phase noise performance requirements necessary for ATSC networks.

312-263-0033;www.teamcast.com

WAVEFORM MONITORS

TEKTRONIX WFM8200 AND WFM8300

Provide high-quality, real-time, automated 3Gb/s SDI eye pattern display and jitter measurements; feature advances in color grading with new patented Luma Qualified Vector and Spearhead Gamut displays; WFM8300 also provides multirate HD/SD-SDI and 3G-SDI color bar and pathological signal generation capabilities.

800-833-9200;www.tek.com

PROFESSIONAL LCD MONITOR

JVC VÉRITÉ G

Features 3G and DualLink HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs; comes in both 17in and 24in sizes; designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color rendition for critical image evaluation; offers built-in waveform monitor with overlevel function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter, and LTC/VITC time code support; non-glossy LCD panel provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color at wide viewing angles; provides 10-bit 1080p processing with less than one frame of latency.

800-582-5825;http://pro.jvc.com

FIBER-OPTIC CAMERA TRANSCEIVER

TELECAST FIBER SYSTEMS COPPERHEAD 3000 SERIES

Provides a single fiber-optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and a broadcaster's truck, control room or video village position; designed to handle all vital camera signals; can be configured for specific applications such as ENG or multicamera use.

508-754-4858;www.telecast-fiber.com

ELEVATING PEDESTAL

TELEMETRICS EP-S3

Remotely controlled motorized column can quickly be elevated in height from 4ft to 12ft; ideal for a variety of applications, both indoors and outdoors; designed for fast and smooth elevation at the maximum rate of 1.8ft/sec; can be used with Telemetrics' weatherproof pan/tilt heads, as well as third-party products; has a maximum payload of 60lbs.

201-848-9818;www.telemetricsinc.com

VIDEO CAPTURE SYSTEM

TELESTREAM PIPELINE V2.4

New version adds the ability to frame-accurately print HD or SD video back to tape, which is useful for the creation of spot reels and review-and-approval tapes; adds time code, break-triggered capture mode for Mac OS X users, which is useful in the production of reality shows where vast quantities of content are captured onto videotape from multiple cameras.

530-470-1331

www.telestream.net

VIDEO TEST CLIPS

TESTVID TVIDS

Filmed, edited and documented for the sole purpose of evaluating video encoders; designed to stress encoders in many ways by providing “difficult” video; comprises 18 hours/4TB of clips; provided in HD resolutions of 1080p, 1080i and 720p; 80 × 60 and Web sizes up to NTSC/D1 PAL; 10-, 12- and 14-bit; 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 video; and 2K and 4K D-Cinema sizes; accompanied by audio.

+44 7502 470565;www.vidcheck.com

KVM EXTENDER

THINKLOGICAL VELOCITYKVM

Extends KVM, DVI and analog video, USB, audio and serial signals up to 350m using standard 50um multimode fiber, 1000m using eSX+ multimode fiber and 40km using single-mode fiber; allows for full-frame-rate transmission of uncompressed DVI with no frame dropping; features USB 1.1, USB 2.0 and DDC2B/EDID compliancy as well as local KVM ports; supports single- and dual-link DVI signals.

203-647-8725;www.thinklogical.com

ARCHIVE MANAGEMENT

TRANSMEDIA DYNAMICS I-MEDIAFLEX PRO CLIENT

Enables users to carry out a rough-cut proxy edit on a standard browser desktop and then submit the EDL to the craft editing system such as Final Cut or Avid; will supplement workflows to support approvals for content such as promos; enables the creation and updating to be carried out within a production facility or external environment; provides a simple and intuitive user interface as well as cataloging and the use of tag clouds to enable users to efficiently and effectively catalog content from the proxy version on their Web browser desktops.

+44 1296 745080;www.tmd.tv

DTV TS MONITOR

TRIVENI DIGITAL STREAMSCOPE MT-40

In addition to audio monitoring capabilities like dialnorm, now, with this new software release, users can also monitor audio loudness (also known as CALM) according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by A/85).

609-716-3500;www.trivenidigital.com

OLED AUDIO MONITORING

TSL PAM1-3G8

1U rack-mounted audio monitoring unit; features the resolution, visibility and energy-efficiency of OLED displays for data and metering.

+44 1628 676 200;www.tsl.co.uk

MULTIVIEWER SYSTEM

MIRANDA TECHNOLOGIES KALEIDO-MODULAR

Features up to 20 multiviewer outputs per 3RU frame, consuming less than 300W in total; each card provides eight 3Gb/s HD/SD video inputs (with stereoscopic 3-D support) and two multiviewer outputs; up to 10 multiviewers can be housed in a 3RU Densité 3 frame, which weighs just 19lbs when fully populated; ideal for OB trucks.

514-333-1772;www.miranda.com

3G-SDI PROCESSOR

TV ONE C2-6204

Has four 3G-SDI inputs plus a DVI-I input to place up to four windows on a single DVI-I/3G-SDI output; each window is powered by a CORIO2 scaler; supports 3G-SDI resolutions up to 1080p60; high-performance deinterlacing with motion-adaptive noise reduction is available for interlaced SDI and YPbPr sources; provides DVI-I output and duplicate 3G-SDI capable output and audio metering capability from embedded audio on the video sources.

800-721-4044;www.tvone.com

LCD MONITOR

TVLOGIC XVM-245W

Uses 24in 1920 × 1080 color-critical monitor featuring 10-bit LCD, RGB LED backlight, HD/SD input support including 2K; includes two auto-sensing HD/SD-SDI, component, composite, S-video, RGB, DVI-I and HDMI with HDCP inputs, fully automated calibration with integrated 3D LUT, SMPTE-C, REC 709, DCI-P3 and EBU color-space support, internal waveform/vectorscope, interlaced field mode and 3G dual-link 4:4:4 option.

818-567-4900;www.tvlogicusa.com

MASTER CONTROL SWITCHER

UTAH SCIENTIFIC MC-4000

Integrated system is designed to handle the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated or automation-assisted operating environments; features new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities, as well as a new control panel option.

801-575-3770;www.utahscientific.com

PLAYOUT AND REDUNDANCY SERVER

VIDEO TECHNICS APELLA V5.1

Updates include enhanced MXF record and import features, optimized record and playback proxy desktop streaming, full VANC HD/SD up/downconversion, new mirroring services for 100 percent peer-to-peer redundancy, and an extremely large database and object browser support.

404-327-8300;www.videotechnics.com

LED LIGHT

VIDESSENCE EXCELED 100

100W LED fixture provides an adjustable beam-spread without lenses using only one set of LEDs; an adjustment knob at the back of the fixture easily rotates to move from spot through flood mode and locks in place; can produce light levels at a distance of 25ft and more.

412-384-3515;www.videssence.tv

PRODUCTION SWITCHER CONTROL PANELS

ROSS VIDEO VISION SERIES

Control panels are modular; now have the ability to add extra MLE and crosspoint control into open module slots on the control surface, thus adding control for additional MLEs; dedicated simultaneous control of up to five MLEs is possible in the largest Vision Series control panel.

613-652-4886;www.rossvideo.com

ENCODER

VIEWCAST NIAGARA 7500

Simplifies the complex workflows associated with the transformation and delivery of HD video to IP and mobile networks; features a sleek, innovative touch control interface with contextual menus that streamline and simplify operation of this high-powered, dual-quad-core streaming appliance; features SD/HD-SDI video, balanced/unbalanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio, and eight stereo pairs of embedded SDI audio.

800-250-6622;www.viewcast.com

ROBOTIC PEDESTAL

VINTEN RADAMEC FUSION FP-188VR

Can be used in both fully robotic and manual modes; in automated studio operation, it allows precise positioning anywhere on the studio floor without the need for complex set-ups or visible market systems; in manual mode, it tracks and uses the same location system to stream precise positional data to a virtual graphics system; has a payload capacity of 180lbs.

845-268-0100

www.vintenradamec.com

3D GRAPHICS AND ANIMATION SYSTEM

VIZRT VIZ TRIO ONE-BOX

Latest version of the Viz Trio real-time 3D graphics and animation system; instead of requiring a PC as well as an additional rendering engine, Viz Trio One-Box combines the Viz Trio client and Viz Engine on a single PC with two internal graphics cards; both the VGA preview and final program signals can be viewed on one PC with no negative impact on graphics quality or rendering speed.

212-560-0708;www.vizrt.com

MONITORING/LOGGING SOLUTION

VOLICON OBSERVER

Includes a new intuitive user interface supporting both the Windows and Mac operating systems; integrated export functionality to H.264, Flash, or MPEG-4; and new powerful search and scheduled recording capabilities; captures, stores and indexes broadcast content from multiple channels, offering users simultaneous, 24/7 access to video from their desktop computers; allows users to efficiently monitor and troubleshoot transmissions, ensure compliance, verify advertising broadcasts, and track and analyze viewer ratings.

781-221-7400;www.volicon.com

AUTOMATION NEWSROOM SOLUTIONS

VSN VSNMACNEWS

The latest versions of vsnnews terminal, vsnnetsharer/macsharer and vsnarchive now run on MacOS and/or Windows platforms even within a single network; features like drag and drop between different modules, specific plug-ins to assign editing projects to a playlist, and new attractive user interfaces provide users with an enhanced level of flexibility to design their production architecture.

305-331-4889;www.vsn-tv.com

MULTICHANNEL LEVEL CONTROLLER

WARD-BECK SYSTEMS MLC8

Handles AES, Dolby E, Dolby AC3, analog audio or HD/SD embedded signals; equipped with eight LED bar graph level displays, individual channel and master level control with mute function, level status LED indicators, presets and toggling between 5.1 and stereo listening, and 7.1 and 5.1 to stereo mix-down capability.

416-335-5999;www.ward-beck.com

WEATHER GRAPHICS

WEATHER CENTRAL 3D:LIVE

A real-time broadcast weather platform for HD and SD; integrates up-to-the-second data, 3D effects, animations, high-resolution maps, and comprehensive storytelling tools that ensure a continuous supply of fresh content; new tools enable meteorologists to quickly and easily personalize forecasts, graphics and alerts for distribution to their audience across the complete spectrum of broadcast, online and mobile communications mediums, including social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

608-274-5789;www.weathercentral.tv

AUTOMATED CHANNEL-IN-A-BOX SOLUTION

WEATHER METRICS FLEXCHANNEL SUITE

Designed to help TV stations target viewers with hyper-local information and new advertising opportunities on-air, online and on mobile devices; is comprised of FlexChannel, FlexChannel Lite, FlexChannel Mobile and Flex WebApps; integrates information, data and new revenue streams from multiple sources to generate a turnkey main, digital, cable or mobile TV channel; can produce a channel without the need for additional personnel.

913-438-7666;www.weathermetrics.com

AUDIO/VIDEO MONITOR

WOHLER AMP2-16V

Sixteen-channel A/V monitor with dual 4.3in OLED display; offers Free Mix and Dolby Zoom functions, as well as on screen display of variable timescale loudness metering and selected metadata; full trim, pan and routing controls of the Free Mix feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles; features simultaneous metering of up to 16 channels of audio and choice of I/O cards, including 3G/HD/SDSDI, AES and analog.

510-870-0810;www.wohler.com

IFB BODY PACK RECEIVERS

ZAXCOM ERX1/ERX1TCD

Receive high-quality digital audio, time code and metadata from any IFB transmitter in the Zaxcom TRX series; each unit's LCD shows time code and current scene and take metadata in real time, with a hold button for script supervisors; ERX1TCD has a built-in time code reader/generator and output to jam digital slates continuously, preventing time code drift between Deva/Fusion and the slate; both units contain a 1kHz frequency-adjustable notch filler to eliminate the transmission of tone from the mixing console.

973-835-5000;www.zaxcom.com

ON-SET VIDEO PLAYER

ALCORN MCBRIDE SETPLAYER HD

Provides eight channels of on-demand, flash-based video to multiple monitors in a compact package; stores video clips on CompactFlash; features component, HDMI, HD-SDI outputs, SD monitor outputs for each channel and unbalanced, balanced and digital AES/EBU audio inputs; accepts black burst, composite and trilevel sync reference inputs; stereo and Dolby audio can be multiplexed with the video and output as digital bit streams; responds to contact closures, RS-232/RS-422, MIDI and Ethernet; can be controlled by existing transport controllers via VDCP.

407-296-5800;www.alcorn.com

PLAYOUT AND REDUNDANCY MANAGEMENT

VECTOR 3 VECTOR MULTIPLAY

Runs on both IT-based and broadcast hardware; offers a full range of playout automation capabilities, ingest, graphics management, channel branding and video server management in a single, highly scalable software package; designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters.

424-442-1501;www.vector3.tv

CAPTURE SYSTEM

ALTERAN TECHNOLOGIES VITADI-AUTOPACK

For in-house or portable ingestion; can be embedded within a customer's video library or archive; comes complete with custom-configurable computer, storage, confidence monitoring and multichannel capturing system; can plug into a pre-existing digital asset management system or fiber/Ethernet-based SAN; can easily roll from department to department or to another client's location.

818-998-9100

www.alterantechnologies.com

PRODUCTION SWITCHER PLATFORM

SNELL KAHUNA 360

Supports 16 simultaneous broadcast productions in single mainframe; engineered for the most demanding production requirements; employs live assist and workflow tools to streamline operations; features Snell's Format Fusion3 technology, which supports any combination of SD, HD and 3G/1080p inputs and outputs, and seamlessly converts them to and from the required standards; designed to handle 3-D content with ease.

818-556-2616;www.snellgroup.com

MEDIA BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE TOOL

SINTECMEDIA ONTRACK

Assists in keeping media businesses on track using decision support technologies and multidimensional analytics; brings together dynamic data warehousing, efficient ETL, customized analysis and various on-demand data views to manage all media information created by the organization.

917-606-5310;www.sintecmedia.com

HANDHELD TEST INSTRUMENTS

ANRITSU SPECTRUM MASTER MS2712E/MS2713E

Eliminate multiple test sets; can be configured to include two-port transmission measurements, spectrum analysis, interference analyzer, channel scanner, gated sweep, CW signal processor and power meter; a GPS receiver can be added to both models; feature AM/FM/PM analysis capabilities.

408-778-2000;www.us.anritsu.com

AUTOMATED METADATA PACKAGING SOLUTION

ANYSTREAM AGILITY EXTENSION

Addresses challenges of adapting and transforming metadata to meet specific requirements of each platform and distribution outlet; automates the packaging of both metadata and media to enable a cost-effective, scalable process for delivering full content packages to various outlets and platforms from a single video and metadata source.

703-450-7030;www.anystream.com

CONVERTER

ATLONA TECHNOLOGIES DP400

Converts DVI dual-link video signals to MDP; can render a pixel-to-pixel image on MDP displays; DVI-based Mac users can use their cinema displays as their preview monitor; powered by a USB 7in pigtail connected to the unit itself; features a DVI-D 7in pigtail, allowing users to quickly connect to DVI-based computers and laptops; specifically designed to work with iMac 27in and larger displays that support resolutions up to 2560 × 1600.

877-536-3976;www.atlona.com

AUDIO ANALYZER

AUDIO PRECISION APX SERIES

The BW52 ultra-high-bandwidth 1MHz FFT option for the APx525 family of audio analyzers delivers bandwidth (DC to 1MHz) and 1 million points; offers 24-bit resolution when measuring out-of-band noise in Class-D amps, sigma-delta converters and other modern audio devices; the v2.5 software update includes custom reporting options, allowing automatic, direct export of APx test and measurement data into customizable Word documents, .wav file analysis (allowing testing of digital recorders, PC sound cards, etc), and the ability to stream Dolby's TrueHD lossless audio compression format through the APx HDMI option.

800-231-7350;http://ap.com/

PORTABLE FLYPACK SYSTEM

BEXEL HERCULES

Designed to meet the demand for HD production facilities in hard-to-access production spaces for sports, entertainment and reality TV; features lightweight HD technology, an LCD monitor wall, working positions incorporated into custom equipment racks and optimized rack design and mechanics; can be set up quickly, is flexible and can handle many different types of production requirements.

818-388-9919;www.bexel.com

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

BITCENTRAL OASIS 3

Enables stations to access, archive and share content anytime, anywhere; with the browser-based solution, stations can quickly locate any story, proxy edit the video and download the package from the field or the newsroom; sophisticated rights management allows existing content to be shared and used in rundowns across station groups with or without any restrictions.

800-214-2828;www.bitcentral.com

SCOPE

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN ULTRASCOPE

A 3Gb/s SDI and optical fiber SDI scope designed for editors and colorists; plugs into any compatible Windows computer with a 24in monitor; can display six live scope views simultaneously; includes 3Gb/s SDI plus 3Gb/s optical fiber SDI; auto detects SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI inputs.

630-307-2400

www.blackmagic-design.com

CHARACTER GENERATOR

BRAINSTORM ASTON 7

Provides real-time 3D preview and playout, as well as easy editing and preview on a PC or laptop; integrates with external systems such as newsrooms, automation controllers, asset management servers and external content feeds; system is comprised of an edit workstation and one TX playout unit; is fully scalable; features include timeline view and simultaneous pre-buffering of multiple pages.

646-688-4493

www.brainstormamerica.com

REMOTE MONITORING

BRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES MICROVB

Enables IPTV operators to gather data about the performance at the viewers' set-top box, using a cost-effective, user-installed monitoring device; now available with a traffic module option that provides real-time sniffing capability and comprehensive view of traffic, in addition to video at the subscriber premises, to provide remote identification of all types of traffic that may be affecting video service quality.

+47 22 38 51 00;www.bridgetech.tv

FIBER-OPTIC SIGNAL TRANSPORT

RIEDEL MEDIORNET

For uncompressed multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data; now available in new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards as well as the software-based Framestore feature for U.S. markets; combines signal transport, routing, signal processing and conversion into one integrated real-time network; includes signal routing, allowing users to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs by just a mouse click or by a router control system; each mainframe provides a router for 32 × 32 720p/1080i signals, 160 × 160 SD-SDI signals, 27,000 × 27,000 AES signals or any combination of these.

914-819-0495;www.riedel.net

BROADCAST TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

BROADCAST TRAFFIC SYSTEMS ENTERPRISE WITH RIA

Available on Windows, Linux and Mac OS and is compatible with Microsoft SQL server, Oracle and MySQL databases; Rich Internet Applications functions are accessible on in-house networks as well as over the Internet; can be linked seamlessly with broadcast automation systems; schedulers have access to real-time ingested material information as well as playlist and as-run interfaces; configurable schedule validation processes ensure that broadcast output is error-free; provides a comprehensive set of management reports and graphical analysis tools based on the operational database.

805-856-9103;www.bts.tv

SATA STORAGE SYSTEM

SONNET TECHNOLOGIES FUSION DX800RAID

Expandable eight-drive RAID direct-attached storage system includes PCIe RAID controller card; designed to provide video editors the speed required for working with uncompressed 10-bit 1080 HD video streams.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

PLAYOUT AUTOMATION SOFTWARE

BUILDING4MEDIA FORK PLAYOUT

Offers all the functionality for ingest, content management, scheduling, live assist, archiving and the control of all of a station's broadcast equipment; can grow from a complete station running on just one computer to a system for multiple stations, multiple broadcast channels and full redundancy; features database engine module for content and playlist management, device server that can frame-accurately control up to 32 devices and playout client that can be used for full access to all functions from more locations, including remote.

+31 515 438 601

www.building4media.com

CAMERA

PANASONIC AW-HE50

Available in two versions: the AW-HE50H with an HDMI output and AW-HE50S with an HD/SD-SDI output and genlock; will be a key component in the company's first complete IP and Serial-control capable system; up to 100 units located in remote locations can be operated by a new remote camera controller, the AW-RP50.

201-392-6141

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

DIGITAL DISPLAY TILES

CHRISTIE DIGITAL SYSTEMS MICROTILES

Can be stacked and clustered like building blocks to create display walls of any shape or scale; offer superior color and image reproduction, wide viewing angles and only 1mm gap between tiles; based on LED and DLP technologies; rated at 65,000 hours to half brightness usage or nearly 7.5 years of continuous operation; feature a screen size of 16in × 12in × 10in; require 2in of minimal clearance for rear ventilation; include built-in sensors that automatically perform color calibration.

866-880-4462

www.christiedigital.com

CHARACTER GENERATOR

COMPIX COMPACTCG HD

Offers both HD-SDI and SD-SDI functionality, as well as the specs and feature set of a full-size system in a rugged 1RU chassis; ideal for channel-branding applications, with software options including NewsScroll with RSS, which provides the power of multiple crawls, logos, a real-time clock, live weather updates, ratings, and live RSS feeds.

949-585-0055;www.compix.tv

UP/DOWN/CROSSCONVERTER

CRYSTAL VISION UP-DOWN 3G

Allows flexible up/down/crossconversion between 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources; includes aspect ratio conversion, AFD insertion, signal probe functionality and integrated fiber I/O connectivity; offers signal-processing options including short-delay downconversion, motion-adaptive video deinterlacing up/down/crossconversion or matching delay; provides main and secondary outputs; can pass four groups of audio, de-embedding the four groups and converting them to the appropriate format before re-embedding them.

407-405-8644;www.crystalvision.tv

MOBILE BROADBAND VIDEO WORKFLOW SOFTWARE

TELESTREAM VANTAGE

Combines media capture, transcoding, clip management, analysis, QC and metadata processing into one unified workflow design and automation framework; integrates with all the major broadcast servers, edit systems, streaming servers, cable VOD servers, SANs and virtually any network digital device in your facility; allows users to design and automate video workflows; the modular nature allows enterprises to simplify the migration to IT workflows, improve video operations and more easily address new multiplatform business opportunities and revenue streams.

530-470-1331;www.telestream.net

AUTOMATIC MIXING CONTROLLERS

DAN DUGAN SOUND DESIGN MODEL D-2/D-3

Eight-channel processors patch into the digital insert points of an audio mixing console, detect which mics are receiving inputs and make fast, transparent crossfades, which are voice-controlled; eliminates cueing mistakes and late fade-ups while avoiding choppy and distracting effects common to noise gates; feature Dugan Speech System, which automatically manages any number of live mics; also features the Dugan Music System, which offers automatic downward expansion to help reduce feedback and noise pickup in live performances, and Dugan Gain Limiting, which provides continuous, stepless NOM master gain control.

415-821-9776;www.dandugan.com

ENCODER

STREAMBOX SBT3-5300

Ideal for live news broadcasts, distribution of video to cable headends, SNG/ENG vehicles and other video delivery applications that require high reliability and performance with minimal power consumption; delivers SD video quality and compression at data rates ranging from 64Kb/s to 15Mb/s; forward error correction and burst error protection help to mitigate packet loss and network jitter; Web interface enables seamless local or remote system management.

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

LOW-POWER ANTENNA SERIES

DIELECTRIC DLP ANTENNA

Features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of SD azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6kW; designed to provide a low weight and windload system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators; features an eight-bay single module design; provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environment wear and tear.

207-655-8100;www.dielectric.com

VIRTUAL GRAPHICS SYSTEM

DELTACAST DELTA-SPORT HD 6.2

Provides an advanced 3D rendering engine that allows integration of complex 3D animated objects and scenes in the field view; 3D models can be imported directly from a large set of 3D modeling software; the high-performance camera tracking function and real-time rendering effects allow 3D objects to be present and stable; rendering effects include simulated reflections, material effects and virtual lightning control.

702-275-6353;www.deltasport.tv

ENG SYSTEM

DSI RF SYSTEMS NEWSSHARK

Snaps on the back of most ENG cameras or attaches to a shoulder strap; provides an instant wireless video and audio connection to the newsroom or on-air studio; uses 3G and Wi-Fi wireless technologies to send high-quality video; has an IFB feed for the air talent and a two-way IFB for the camera operator.

732-563-1144;www.dsirf.com

ENCODER

DVEO HCODER ASI/IP

Supports both H.264 HD and SD encoding, with automatic standards detection and simultaneous dual ASI outputs and GigE IP output; the input can be HDMI, SDI, HD-SDI, component analog (YPbPr), or CVBS; based on advanced Fujitsu encoding chipsets; features SD to HDTV resolution up to 1920 × 1080 × 60i/50i; includes LCD front panel controls and head-end management software; audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer-II with optional Dolby Digital AC-3 passthrough or optional AAC.

858-613-1818;www.dveo.com

DI WORKSTATION

DVS CLIPSTER

In addition to creating 3-D digital cinema packages in real-time, the DI workstation now provides 4K hardware accelerated DCI Mastering and 3-D subtitling; a full set of real-time stereoscopic workflows enables users to work with 3-D material as efficiently as if it was 2-D; the digital acquisition package eliminates the burden of working with multiple RAW data formats; lets users combine RAW data from RED, ARRI D-20 and D-21 and Phantom cameras on a single timeline and decodes, demosaics and supports all formats in real time;now also supports material originating from Silicon Imaging's SI-2K camera.

818-846-3600;www.dvsus.com

RESOURCE, WORK ORDER, ASSET MANAGER

XYTECH SYSTEMS MEDIAPULSE DISTRIBUTED

Horizontally and vertically scalable; includes an SOA WebService API, digital backbone support, an orchestration layer for craft workflows and the ability to share booking information among several MediaPulse and third-party systems; engineered with the latest standards-based technology so it can evolve to meet changing requirements.

818-303-7800;www.xytechsystems.com

DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

EMPRESS MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT EMAM 2.8

Secure data power center is universally accessible at any time on all platforms in addition to a Web platform with simple internal and external file-sharing capabilities; holds and automatically organizes content and media; provides an easy way to upload, download and send heavy volumes of files.

212-643-4898;www.empressdigital.com

STORAGE SYSTEM

ENHANCE TECHNOLOGY ULTRASTOR ES3160 FS

A 16-drive rackmount storage system with available dual active RAID controllers for maximum data protection and data transfer speed in a Fibre Channel network topology; designed for use with 3Gb/s and 6Gb/s SATA or SAS disks; provides features such as dual active controllers, high data bandwidth, cache mirroring, multiple target nodes, load-balancing and easy-to-use Web GUI all in one 3U rackmount system.

866-537-5140;www.enhance-tech.com

UHF BANDPASS FILTERS

ERI CF535/536

Tunable four-section and six-section bandpass filters for low-power digital TV applications up to 250W; the filter design is suitable for any Band IV/V application to 862MHz; can be tuned to any 6MHz, 7MHz or 8 MHz UHF channel; feature low insertion loss for a compact filter.

877-374-5463;www.eriinc.com

CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

ERICSSON WATCHPOINT

Designed for the centralized management of any metadata format, content type and any workflow process; enables visibility of the content that enters the library throughout the content lifecycle; increases overall operational efficiency through the automation of customized content processing via a rules mangament interface and extensible workflow; provides the infrastructure for an efficient multiscreen strategy, accelerating VOD business on multiple platforms including mobile and Web.

678-812-6300;www.ericsson.com

VIDEO LEGALIZER

EYEHEIGHT LEGALEYESFC

Video legalizer plug-in; offers composite, RGB and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalization, all with user-adjustable soft clipping; supports PAL and NTSC composite domains, variable setup in NTSC, and the company's proprietary advanced nonlinear predictive filtering process, which reduces the risks of content rejection.

623-328-5800;www.eyeheight.com

DVR

FAST FORWARD VIDEO MICRON HD

Designed to be a cost-effective system for record and playback; single-rack unit records HD and SD using high-quality JPEG 2000 compression at speeds of up to 100Mb/s; offers up to five hours of record time; fully compatible with the company's HD products.

949-852-8404;www.ffv.com

HD CAMERA

I-MOVIX SPRINTCAM V3 HD

Enhanced functionality includes image capture at frame rates of 150fps-2000fps and instant replay in 1080i HD resolution; features simultaneous capture and record, built-in intercom, integration of live and replay views in the viewfinder, segmented memory, a more compact CCU housing, flexible EVS Multicam integration, auto-clip to enable mark-in to mark-out replay from the CCU, a digital lens interface for better iris and lens switch control and added flexibility in the viewfinder interface to accommodate either Sony CRT or Grass Valley.

+32 65 321 535;www.i-movix.com

ROUTER

HARRIS PLATINUM ROUTER

Embedded audio processing router; offers savings in terms of cost, space, power and complexity; internal TDM audio routing means no external audio frames are required; standard I/O modules are retrofittable with internal mux/demux modules for up to 16 channels of audio per video I/O; features new “green” coax and fiber modules, enabling savings of up to 3W per module and up to 128 modules per frame; new powerful database editor features fast “Excel-like” functions to speed configuration and editing.

800-231-9673

www.broadcast.harris.com

LED LIGHTS

GEKKO TECHNOLOGY KEZIA 50/KEZIA 200

Offer precise tunable whites and dimming under local or DMX control; in addition to tunable whites in the 2900K to 6500K range, the entertainment version can also produce millions of other colors; kezia 50 is comparable in output brightness to a 400W tungsten fresnel lamp head yet consumes only 50W of electrical power; kezia 200 has a similar brightness to a 1kW tungsten source while consuming only 190W of power; both generate less heat than more traditional fixtures; color temperature accuracy also remains constant as the light is dimmed.

+44 8448 005 326

www.gekkotechnology.com

UHF ANTENNA

JAMPRO UHF SUPERTURNSTILE ANTENNA

UHF Superturnstile Batwing Band IV/V 470Mhz860MHz antenna; accommodates NTSC and CCIR channels; features hot-dip galvanized structure for long life and reliable contact at important carrying points; high strength beryllium copper with soldered brass terminal material is used for fanner straps, and all connections are bolted; directional batwings are available as a custom feature, and batwing reharness kits are optional; the antenna is completely assembled, tuned and tested before shipping, and comes with a two-year warranty.

916-383-1177;www.jampro.com

WIRELESS AUDIO INTERFACE

JK AUDIO BLUEDRIVER-F3/M3

F3 plugs directly into a dynamic mic or the mic-level output from a mixing console; 3.5mm stereo jack contains a mic-level output suitable for recording; has a three-pin female XLR connector; M3 plugs into the mic input channel of a mixer; 3/5mm jack will accept a signal from the headphone output of the mixer for transmission back to the cell phone or headset; has a three-pin male XLR connector; both feature 120V-240V AC power supply, 33ft range and internal Li-Ion battery that yields more than 10 hours of talk time.

815-786-2929;www.jkaudio.com

REPLAY SYSTEM

GRASS VALLEY K2 DYNO 1.5

Adds an enhanced user interface with updated audio meters and intuitive remaining storage time and remaining time indicators; offers improved (2X faster) highlight and playlist creation and cue-up functions; fine-tuned operational control allows users to streamline production workflows and boost productivity; fully compatible with Grass Valley K2 Summit software release v7.1.14, I-Frame MPEG and AVC-Intra options now available for K2 Summit servers, and the company's K2 Solo server, representing a low-cost single input/single output channel system.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

LCD MONITORS

JVC G SERIES

Features 3G and dual-link HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs; the 17in DT-V17G1Z and the 24in DT-V24G1Z are designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color reproduction for critical image evaluation; feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter and LTC/VITC time code support.

800-582-5825;http://pro.jvc.com

VIDEO SERVER

LEIGHTRONIX MINENCE-HD

Multichannel, HD video server featues H.264 encode/decode hardware that delivers digital video images at extremely low data rates; four digital video channels operate as either encode or decode, offering flexibility for demanding record or playback applications; standard features include a built-in TV automation interface and HD-SDI video inputs/outputs.

800-243-5589;www.leightronix.com

TRANSMITTERS

LINEAR ADVANCED•TV DIGITAL SERIES

Specifically built to a user's exact broadcast requirements; comes fully assembled and optimized by the company's engineers in its Elgin, Ill., facility; designed with scalable power drawers and varying cabinet heights.

847-809-5885;www.linear-tv.com

AUDIO CONSOLE

LOGITEK ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS PILOT

Modular, scalable console provides up to 24 faders; audio sources may be routed as desired to each of the faders; each fader has access to a program bus, three aux busses and cue speaker; bright, wide-angle displays below the faders have room for 16-character source names and support Unicode characters for display of text in multiple languages.

713-664-4470;www.logitekaudio.com

AUTOMATED TS VERIFICATION SYSTEM

MANZANITA CROSSCHECK

Delivers fast verification of content against predefined CableLabs, MPEG, ATSC, and DVB profiles, or a custom set of specifications; performs high-level verification of file characteristics such as resolution, aspect ratios and bit rates; in-depth analysis of MPEG and the transport stream layer such as PIDs, discontinuities and jitter; and audio and video quality measurements such as black frames, blockiness, pillars and audio levels.

858-679-8990

www.manzanitasystems.com

VIDEO CAPTURE ADAPTER

MAXELL IVDR VC102

Direct-to-disk video capture adapter converts the output of a digital video camera to a nonlinear editing format and stores it on an iVDR drive; features an easy-to-use comprehensive menu system on a backlit display; by converting the output of a digital video camera directly to a nonlinear editing format suitable for storage on the company's iVDR drive, the task of capturing files before editing them is eliminated; reduces the overall amount of hardware used and time required for processing.

800-533-2836;www.maxell-usa.com

AUDIO ROUTER

MIRANDA TECHNOLOGIES NVISION 8500

Features integrated audio processing, including de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding capabilities; uses new hybrid switching technology, which allows every frame in the router family to de-embed, route and re-embed up to 16 channels of mono audio per video input, and output in a completely nonblocking audio/video switch.

514-333-1772;www.miranda.com

MOUNTING SOLUTION

MODE-AL SPEED RACK 19

Enables users to mount 19in rack equipment via NIRA (Non-Inverting Right Angle) adaptor onto a 19in rack cabinet; any 19in rack with bolt-on rack strips can be changed over to this solution by unbolting the strip and replacing it with the Speed Rack equivalent; enables designers to place equipment in the optimum location and have the confidence that no additional supports or brackets will be needed, enabling faster design and tighter cost control.

800-306-0620;www.mode-al.com

LOW-POWER TRANSMITTER FAMILY

ROHDE & SCHWARZ XLX8000

Provides a highly scalable solution for filling coverage gaps; supports ATSC, MediaFLO, DVB-T/H, DAB/T-DMB and DTMB standards as well as analog TV standards; cover power ranges up to 150W ATSC, 250W ATV, 100W DVB-T/H or 300W DAB; options include an integrated GPS module, internal DVB-T/H monitoring receiver and SNMP agent or parallel interface as a remote-control interface; can be controlled using a display and keyboard or with a computer and conventional Web browser.

410-910-7800

www.rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

SLOW-MOTION REPLAY SYSTEM

NEWTEK 3PLAY

Delivers synchronized, continuous recording and display of up to three video streams; connects to any switcher and supports the output of either a single stream or all three streams to the switcher; replays are easily organized in separate lists using color-coding to distinguish teams, players, games periods, event types and highlights; supports 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratios.

210-370-8220;www.newtek.com

ASSET MANAGER

NVERZION PATH BLUE

Moves data from delivery systems to the broadcast server; allows for file transfers, conversions and dubbing from popular delivery systems and is being designed for the eventual integration with the PBS NGIS system.

801-293-8420;www.nverzion.com

TURNSTILE

PANTHER HIGH-LOW TURNSTILE

Reduces mounting height of the camera on the dolly by 5ft; offers high-low rig, offset rig, adjustable offset bowl and side-bowl extension; allows the camera to change positions from the central upper position to a near-ground position without removing the camera; bowl extension can be rotated 360 degrees on demand; front element with its bowl can also be rotated and fixed in different angles.

818-764-1234;www.panther.tv

GRAPHICS SOLUTIONS

NVIDIA QUADRO

Graphics boards, visual computing systems and software development tools; certified for Adobe Creative Suite 5 software to enable real-time video editing and effects processing capabilities of Adobe Premiere Pro CS5; allows users to create compelling, multilayer projects with a virtually limitless number of HD or higher resolution video clips, and then apply sophisticated visual effects and color correction, while still being able to view the output instantly.

408-486-7387;www.nvidia.com

CINE-STYLE FOLLOW-FOCUS SYSTEM

OCONNOR CINE FOLLOW FOCUS CFF-1

Constructed of lightweight, durable black anodized 7075-grade aluminum; features a multifunctional, modular design that eliminates the hassle of juggling separate bridge plates; a single, easy to use snap-on bridge clamps onto either 15mm or 19mm studio rod systems; ideal for large-diameter lenses.

818-847-8666;www.ocon.com

AUTOMATION AND PLAYOUT PLATFORM

OMNIBUS ITX

Includes more than 130 new features, including advanced aspect ratio control with AFD insertion, BXF schedule import, enhanced CG capability and closed-captioning functionality, support for copy guard data insertion, additional bit rate support for Dolby D, and schedule preview control; allows broadcasters to mix both media formats and resolutions in the same schedule; broadcast HD, SD and lower bit rates can be mixed within a single schedule and are automatically up- or downconverted by iTX; can be used for Internet TV and streaming delivery applications.

303-237-4868;www.omnibus.tv

CHARACTER GENERATOR

ORAD MORPHO 3D

Used for on-air graphics, channel branding and as a character generator; delivered in a 2RU rack-mountable chassis; offers 3D creation and design capabilities; features flexible playback based on a single application, with real-time graphics rendering; integrates with newsroom systems using the MOS protocol.

201-332-3900;www.orad.tv

SWITCHER/MIXER

PANASONIC AG-HMX100

A low-cost HD/SD digital A/V mixer that incorporates a built-in multiviewer display output and combines high-quality video switching and audio mixing features; offers a flexible use interface and supports SD, HD, and 3-D HD formats; supports multiple camera workflows, from production, to corporate A/V projects, to wedding and live events; can switch 3-D HD video.

201-392-6141

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

CLOSED-CAPTIONING MANAGEMENT

RADIANTGRID TECHNOLOGIES CLOSED-CAPTIONING MANAGEMENT MODULE

Supports SMPTE 436M closed-captioning and AS-03 format, which is a constrained subset of the MXF standard that allows interoperability with editing workflows and video playout servers from AMWA member companies; enables broadcasters to extract closed-captioning from media sources and insert closed-captioning back into the transcoded output file concurrently with other transcoding functions.

877-828-0094;www.radiantgrid.com

UHF/VHF LOW-POWER TRANSMITTER

ROHDE & SCHWARZ R&S SCX8000

Supports ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV, DVB-T/H and MediaFLO as well as analog TV standards; implements a module-based, air-cooling concept; integrates an RF splitter and combiner solution in the amplifier modules; can be switched from analog to digital transmission at any time by remote or manually; power output stage comes equipped with broadband precorrection; features power output of up to 450W or 300W with one amplifier in UHF range, or up to 900W with second amplifier; amplifiers come equipped with two power supplies.

410-910-7800

www.rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

CG AND GRAPHICS PLATFORM

ROSS VIDEO XPRESSION

Version 3.0 features enhanced MOS workflow integration with newsroom systems, stereoscopic template creation and output rendering for 3-D productions, enhancements to Material Manager, automatic center-cut SD outputs for HD templates and other creative and productivity features.

613-652-4886;www.rossvideo.com

WEB-BASED COLLABORATION PLATFORM

SCHEDUALL AVVA

Connects media and broadcast companies for collaboration; enables freelancers, equipment providers, truck companies and others to make their services, resources and specific pricing available selectively or to the entire AVvA partner network at no cost; users can identify resources by specialty, location and price, and anyone in the industry can connect with any other party; available via any Internet connection; built on Microsoft.NET and Silverlight to deliver an RIA experience; as a hosted service, backups and updates are managed centrally.

954-334-5406;www.scheduall.com

IRND FILTERS

SCHNEIDER OPTICS PLATINUM SERIES

Limit the light striking the camera's CCD or CMOS imager to the visible spectrum; produces a near-infrared cut filter that lets users of HD cameras get the most out of their gear, including an extended color gamut without unwanted false colors; let cameras maintain true color rendition in the blacks while maintaining high MTF of its lenses and camera system; free of off-axis color shift regardless of focal length and can be stacked without introducing reflections; come in all standard video and cine sizes and various stop densities.

818-766-3715;www.schneideroptics.com

MODULAR RECEIVER DECODER

SENCORE ATLAS 3187B

Features SCTE-35-104 message conversion for commercial insertion applications, DVB-Common Interface for conditional-access decryption, multiservice descrambling, and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities such as 16ASPK and VCM support; a new 8716 four-port satellite input card supports DVB-S and DVB-S2 demodulation but also includes additional support for the modular receiver decoder's advanced features.

605-339-0100;www.sencore.com

WORKFLOW AUTOMATION AND MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE

SGT VEDA

Features file ingest that can take over the workflows for file acquisition, manually or automatically, and different presentation filters to control the accurate management of incoming files, deal with errors, follow up on external requests and validate manual imports; enables operators to monitor all ingest globally or locally; middleware includes Locator Engine components that supervise the exchange zones, analyze the technical features of the files, retrieve editorial information and reference these programs in the database.

+33 1 64 73 74 74;www.sgt.eu

FLYAWAY KIT

SIS LIVE ROUTECASE

Supports production needs of live event staging, sporting events and newsgathering; can handle asynchronous inputs in a mixed-format environment with simultaneous SDI and analog outputs for streaming and uplinks; incorporates a wireless camera link and quad-split monitoring; offers three full channels of A/V processing with mains/battery operation, talkback and remote control.

202-686-4242;www.sislive.tv

DIRECT-ATTACHED STORAGE SYSTEM

SMALL TREE GRANITESTOR ST-RAID

Offers real-time editing for Final Cut users while supporting 12 streams of ProRes 422HQ with no dropped frames; 2TB system is available in eight-, 12- or 16-drive configurations; provides consistent performance over Ethernet networks.

866-782-4622;www.small-tree.com

AUTOMATION

SNELL MORPHEUS ICE

New Morpheus ICE Version 2 brings a fully featured HD/SD channel-in-a-box solution to Morpheus; from simple single channels through to comprehensive DR solutions, ICE brings cost-effective playout and branding backed by the full power of Morpheus Automation.

818-556-2616;www.snellgroup.com

INTERACTIVE TV PLAYOUT PLATFORM

SOFTEL MEDIASPHERE

Enables the rapid deployment of innovative interactive applications; supports all DTT, DSAT and cable interactive standards, including EBIF, tru2way, MHEG and OpenTV; provides a flexible, scalable solution, decreasing time to market and reliably playing out high volumes of interactive content.

203-354-4602;www.softelgroup.com

AUDIO CONSOLE

SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS V2

Features a new processor upgrade option for the Blackrock processing unit and Blacklight, SSL's new high channel count optical I/O format; these options significantly increase the channel count and DSP power for the digital console; the new, higher capacity CPU card greatly expands processing power to cover full DSP options to the increased number of regular channels available.

212-315-1111;www.solidstatelogic.com

BLU-RAY DISC AUTHORING SOFTWARE

SONY CREATIVE SOFTWARE BLU-PRINT 6

Enables the authoring of 3-D titles in accordance with the 3-D Blu-ray Disc specification; supports the entire range of BDMV content type specifications, HD codecs (AVC/H.264, VC-1 and MPEG-2), Blu-ray Disc Java applications, AACS content protection, subtitle presentation graphics and HD audio; features high-level scripting capabilities and interactive menu layers.

608-204-8188;www.sonycreativesoftware.com

A/V RECORDER

SSL DV GRAVITY STUDIO RECORDER (GSR)

Fully digital, linear audio/video recording device preserves the traditional tape workflow paradigm engineers use for near-air productions while delivering digital speed and accuracy; allows for the overwriting of previous takes with new material onto the same file; enables a recording to be paused, rewound and rerecorded multiple times without creating a new file.

212-315-1111;www.solidstatelogic.com

CAPTION VIDEO MONITOR ADAPTOR

WOHLER CD-1

Automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47 adn EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles; suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain; small, externally powered unit translates a 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing captioning signaling into a burned-in 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture; output options include two open-caption 3G/HD/SD-SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output and an RS-232 output of caption contents.

510-870-0810;www.wohler.com

AUDIO AUTOMATIC GAIN CONTROL DECODER

ENSEMBLE DESIGNS LEVELTRACK

Corrects mismatched audio levels between different program sources or segments within a program, addressing the latest audio compliance requirements for broadcasters; based upon the history in each channel, gradual changes are applied to prevent the audio level from dropping below or exceeding user-programmable thresholds.

530-478-1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

FLAT SCREENS

AUTOSCRIPT LED TFT-PLUS

Range includes 8-, 12-, 15- and 17in versions; feature an illuminated control panel for easy visibility in dark studio conditions; feature LED technology, which offers advantages for display longevity, performance, reliability and “green” energy savings.

203-926-2400;www.autoscript.tv

MULTIFORMAT MODULAR ROUTER

EVERTZ EMR

Provides a unified platform for routing digital audio, analog audio, MADI audio, data and time code; 6RU frame can accommodate 288 × 288 AES, 288 data ports, 288 × 288 time code signals or a mix; expansion to 4608 × 4608 can be accomplished with multiple frames.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

TRANSMITTER

AXCERA INNOVATOR CX

Low-to-medium power UHF transmitter/translator/gap filler/repeater that offers a high level of performance and reliability; fully contained in a single 3RU chassis for power levels up to 125W, and can achieve up to 1800W ATSC, 1600W DVB and 3900W analog with additional compact, higher-power amplifiers; available for most any current digital standard, including ATSC, DVB-T/H/SH, ISDB-T/Tb, CMMB (STiMi), MediaFLO and more.

800-215-2614;www.axcera.com

ROUTERS

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN VIDEOHUB

Routing switcher that features up to 144 inputs, 288 outputs, 144 deck control ports, and auto switching SD, HD, and 3Gb/s SDI, all in a compact rack mount chassis only a few inches thick; reclocks the SDI video signal for long cable lengths; enables users to send one SDI video connection to as many outputs as wanted, so multiple people can access any SDI video source, all at the same time.

630-307-2400

www.blackmagic-design.com

MOS INTERFACE

COMPIX COMPIXMOS 2.5

An easy-to-use MOS interface for advanced newsroom integration of content from graphics systems, still stores and clip players; allows insertion of CG events directly into newsroom scripts; by supporting the integration of discrete external devices, the interface allows users to build high-quality news products ready to air from within the NRCS rundown script interface.

949-585-0055;www.compix.tv

CONVERTER/SYNCHRONIZER

HARRIS X50

Converter/synchronizer is a cost-effective, single-channel platform that delivers the quality and functionality of a1RU processor; includes integrated color correction as standard and optional 3Gb/s and fiber-optic I/O in an energy-efficient package; other features include up-, down- and crossconversion, eight analog and four AES inputs and outputs, 16 channels of embedded audio processing, control and monitoring via a built-in Web server, support for AFD and two fully controllable aspect ratio converters; can be incorporated easily into the workflow of any broadcast environment.

800-231-9673

www.broadcast.harris.com

DEVICE MULTIVIEWERS

APANTAC TAHOMA-LI

3G-ready family with looping inputs auto-detects four to 32 video inputs (HD/SD-SDI/composite); supports DVI, HDMI and VGA outputs up to 2048 × 1080; includes built-in video and audio alarm detection; incorporates a built-in CATx extender, which allows digital 1080p signals to be extended up to 115ft.

503-616-3711;www.apantac.com

PORTABLE VIDEO SWITCHER

FOR-A HVS300HS SERIES

The newest addition to the company's Hanabi series; the small,1RU main frame is packed with features including frame synchronizing and resizing engine on every channel, which allow any SD equipment to be used in full HD mode; has plenty of wipe patterns, including 2-D and 3-D DVE transitions; features a keyer with chroma key, DSK, dual picture in picture, 16-channel multiviewer and still stores.

352-371-1505;www.for-a.com

CAMERA-TOP MONITORS

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS 7IN XP

Lightweight, high-resolution, portable field/camera-top monitors; feature a high-resolution 800 × 480 LCD panel, manual gamma adjustment, adjustable backlight and image flip; have 1/4in-20 mounts on all sides; offer a robust power switch and an improved, more rugged front panel; include a variety of markers, including user adjustable; available with component, HDMI, and 3G-SDI.

800-800-6608;www.lcdracks.com

SWITCHER

MIRANDA NVISION COMPACT CQX

16 × 8 router features two “clean and quiet” outputs and six auxiliary outputs; offers a unique design with ±3 line buffer, reducing the need for costly timing equipment; supports 16 channels of embedded audio; provides multiple transition types; ideal for master control back-up/bypass and simple master control applications.

514-333-1772;www.miranda.com

PORTABLE SD/HD ENCODER

STREAMBOX SBT3-9550

Offers both high-quality SD or HD in a fully portable form factor for live or file-based video acquisition; ideal for field newsgathering and other mobile applications; offers the ability to transport full-resolution HD video at speeds up to 20Mb/s; can be easily transported in a backpack and deployed in minutes; intuitive touch-screen interface allows users to connect quickly and easily via dual Ethernet as well as Wi-Fi platforms such as 3G/4G mobile broadband devices.

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

MULTIPLEXER

NEVION VS908-AX-GE

The single-slot Ventura card aggregates eight ASI (EN50083-9) video streams onto a single Gigabit Ethernet link; complies with Professional MPEG Forum CoP-3 (SMPTE-2022-2/SMPTE-2022-1) specifications for IP encapsulation and FEC, thus protecting against network congestion and ensuring packet transmission; transports single or multiprogram transport stream (TS) and assigns port bandwidth through configurable channel bit rates with 1kb/s resolution.

805-247-8560;www.nevion.com

ENCODING SYSTEM

DIGITAL RAPIDS STREAMZHD 3.2

Supports three-screen live and on-demand experiences and file-based workflows by offering simultaneous encoding to multiple formats and devices; new features include integrated segmenting for Apple iPhone delivery, JPEG 2000 encoding and workflow integration, YouTube Content ID fingerprinting support, Microsoft PlayReady digital rights management support and enhanced Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming.

905-946-9666;www.digital-rapids.com

CHANNEL MANAGEMENT APPLICATION

OMNEON PRODRIVE GX

Designed for users who want a more all-inclusive channel playout solution; controls server ingest and playout along with graphics events and other elements of the channel chain; combination of ProDrive GX with MediaDeck GX provides users with a complete turnkey playout solution to launch new channels cost-effectively.

408-585-5000;www.omneon.com

EDITING SYSTEM

GRASS VALLEY EDIUS 5.5

PC-based nonlinear editing software; now includes real-time, full-resolution AVCHD editing already released for the EDIUS Neo 2 Booster package; ideal for professional and prosumer videographers who shoot and edit AVCHD video and need native real-time performance when editing material compressed with the AVCHD format; is now Windows 7 compatible.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

HIGH-DENSITY CHASSIS

HAIVISION NETWORK VIDEO MB6

Holds up to six MAKITO or BARRACUDA encoders in a single 1-7/8in rack unit; hot-swappable design allows for various chassis configurations with any combination of MAKITO encoders/decoders or BARRACUDA encoders to meet any video distribution needs.

514-334-5445;www.haivision.com

RECEIVER/STREAM-PROCESSING PLATFORM

HARMONIC PROVIEW 7000

Combines a scalable video receiver, DVB descrambler, multiformat decoder and MPEG stream processor in a single-rack unit; decodes all formats and standards including MPEG-2 AVC in SD and HD; can act as a receiver to descramble and transmit DVB-S2 satellite signals.

408-542-2500;www.harmonicinc.com

FRESNAL FIXTURES

LITEPANELS

Family of focusable Fresnal fixtures provides HD-friendly film and television lighting; uses 1/10 the energy of conventional Fresnal lights.

818-752-7009

www.litepanels.com

LED LIGHT MODULES

ANTON/BAUER ELEDZ/ULHM-LED

Complement existing UltraLight Series and ElipZ battery systems; designed to maximize HD camera battery run time by cutting down the total light power consumption; include 3200K filter; provide heat- and flicker-free soft light of 5600K while consuming little battery power.

203-929-1100;www.antonbauer.com