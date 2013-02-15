SMPTE to Spotlight New Digital Library at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers will spotlight its new SMPTE Digital Library, a one-stop resource at library.smpte.org. The repository lets users search and access content including the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal (1916 to the present), SMPTE conference proceedings, and the latest engineering guidelines, recommended practices, and SMPTE standards.



SMPTE will also show the SMPTE CamBook 3, a precision tool that helps users align and set up cameras to REC 709, compare and match camera makes and models, and test lenses for colorimetry and resolution to optimize image quality.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. SMPTE will be at booth L28.



