Smoke & Mirrors Chooses Imagine Communications Platinum IP3 Router

LONDON—Imagine Communications announced that its Platinum IP3 routing technology has been deployed in the new London headquarters of international post production company Smoke & Mirrors. The installation is part of a multimillion pound investment by Smoke & Mirrors to move to a larger facility.



Smoke & Mirrors was founded in 1995 in London as a specialist visual effects and post production company. It now also has operations in New York and Shanghai, primarily serving commercial producers. The company relies on a technical infrastructure that handles content at multiple resolutions, both as real-time video and as files. Supplied by U.K. distributor Thameside TV, the Platinum IP3 routing and signal distribution solution deployed at Smoke & Mirrors allows for expansion on its initial 225x288, 3 Gbps-ready configuration. The Platinum IP3 is fully redundant. Smoke & Mirrors is using fiber cabling extensively in the new building, making the ability of Platinum IP3 to handle both coax and fiber connectivity an additional operational benefit.



Imagine Communications’ Platinum IP3 routers feature modular functionality, including mixed-format video and audio routing, multiplexing and demultiplexing, multiviewers and advanced I/O support. Supporting up to 576x1024 signal routing in a 28 RU frame, Platinum IP3 can seamlessly scale to matrices beyond 2Kx2K in multi-frame configurations, while its redundant crosspoints protect all signals, including multiviewers.