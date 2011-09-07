Sept. 7, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
A Decade Later, the Loss Still Deep, by John Merli
Google’s Multiplatform Play, by Gary Arlen
FCC Announces Ch. 51 Freeze
Fairness Doctrine, Broadcast Flag Delete from FCC Books
Transformer King Peter Dahl Dies
LPTV—An Uncertain Future?, by Joey Gill
IBC Reflects Changing Media Landscape, by Ann-Marie Corvin
Automating the Story-centric Workflow, by Claudia Kienzle
Where Has All the Old DTV Equipment Gone?, by James O’Neal
Media Technology Reworks the College Football Landscape, by Susan Ashworth
HD Tips & Techniques—First Law of Transcoding, ‘Do No Harm’, by Michael Hanish
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: A Decade Later, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: That Day, by Deborah D. McAdams
SBE REPORT:Talk TECH to Elected Officials, by Barry Thomas
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Lighting a Set With Minimal Adjustment, Maintenance, by Bill Klages
PRODUCTION MANAGER:Staying Away from Orphans, by Craig Johnston
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Exploring Storage System Efficiency, by Karl Paulsen
RF TECHNOLOGY:4G Interference to UHF DTV, by Doug Lung
FOCUS ON EDITING:Editing Community Offers Input, by Jay Ankeney
INSIDE AUDIO:Can Sound Waves Stand Still?, by Dave Moulton
DIGITAL TV:Why Lightsquare’s Reduced Power Proposal Won’t Work, by Charles W. Rhodes
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS - Fiber, Cable & Connectors/Utility Switchers
Clark Connects Production Truck, by Nic Dugger
Preston Cinema Relies on LEMO Performance, by Howard Preston
Telecast Transports SoonerVision HD Video, by Brandon Meier
PacTV Transports with Evertz, by Jakob Nielsen
Canare Paves FiberSource Success Story, by Brian DiMarco
Gefen Helps Create Correct Atmosphere at Fenway, by Mark Stross
