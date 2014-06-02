Satellite Update for June 2, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01016, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"

• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days commencing July 1, 2014 to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees east longitude (EL) to 18.2 degrees west longitude (WL), collocated with Intelsat 901. Intelsat will use center frequencies 11451.0 MHz and 11453 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 13998 MHz (Earth-to-space) for telemetry, tracking and command operations (TT&C) necessary to drift the satellite to its new location.



• Intelsat License LLC requested STA for 120 days to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from Intelsat 10 and conduct TT&C necessary to maintain it at 79.0 degrees WL. Intelsat 10 uses the11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands for FSS and specified Ku-band frequencies for TT&C.

From FCC Report SAT-01017, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC to modify its authorization for Intelsat 9 to specify operations at 43.1 degrees WL providing FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• The Satellite Division granted in part and deferred in part an application from Iridium Constellation LLC to extend the license term for its "Big LEO" non-geostationary orbit Mobile Satellite Service constellation. Iridium is allowed to continue operations of its current constellation in the 1617.775-1626.5 MHz (service link), 19.4-19.6 GHz (feeder downlink and TT&C), 29.1-29.3 GHz (feeder uplink and TT&C), and 23.18-23.38 (inter-satellite link) frequency bands until Jan. 31, 2018. The Satellite Division deferred Iridium's request to extend its license term beyond Jan. 31, 2018. Report SAT-01017 states the request "will be resolved based on information developed in IBFS File Nos. SAT-MOD-20131227-00148 and SAT-MOD-20080701-00140 concerning future service requirements and end-of-life maneuver capabilities.