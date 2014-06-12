Satellite Update for June 12, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-01020, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Satellite CD Radio LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using 2320-2332.5 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 7051.5-7052.5 MHz, 7055-7056.6 MHz, and 7060-7072.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) and to relocate FM-6 to 116.15 degrees WL after testing is complete.

From FCC Report SAT-01021, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) functions necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from 79.0 degrees WL to 76.0 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location using specified Ku-band frequencies. The STA also allows Intelsat to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 16 at 76.0 degrees WL using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.

• The Satellite Division granted DG Consents Sub, Inc. request to modify its authorization for non-geostationary orbit satellite WorldView-1 to change its orbital parameters, allowing DG Consents to transition WorldView-1 from its existing 10:30 descending node orbit to a 13:30 descending node orbit, with corresponding adjustments to the satellite's inclination angle and right ascension of the ascending node (RAAN). WorldView-1 is authorized provide Earth Exploration Satellite Service using the 2025-2110 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 8025-8400 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.