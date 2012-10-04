RTV Slovenia transforms news, weather, sports with advanced graphics

RTV Slovenia has transformed its broadcast facility into a state-of-the-art studio based on Orad’s enterprise broadcast graphic solutions.

The studios now rely on Orad’s PowerWall, TD Control, ProSet and Maestro enterprise systems for news, weather and sports news broadcasts.

“We decided to change entirely the concept of our broadcast facility, and are now one of the most advanced broadcasters in the region. We have gone from a small studio to a super advanced one with a powerful virtual studio, video walls and more,” says Marko Filli, general manager, RTV Slovenia.

RTV Slovenia’s studio is divided into two areas: one area based on Orad’s PowerWall video wall technology, and the other on Orad’s ProSet virtual studio.

ProSet offers RTV Slovenia the ability to broadcast engaging weather and sports news with captivating cinematography elements. The flexibility of the system enables the broadcaster to make changes, even at the last minute, to any of the scene elements. Orad’s Xync infrared tracking ensures free camera movement for RTV Slovenia’s three cameras and crane

RTV Slovenia’s evening news show, “Odmevi,” its late-night news program and hourly news programs are broadcast out of the conventional area of the studio. Enhanced with Orad’s

PowerWall, RTV Slovenia is able to broadcast synchronized high-quality graphics on its video walls from a single box with no content tearing. Orad’s TD Control manages the multiple video boxes displayed on the video wall, ensuring simultaneous broadcast of the live videos and graphics.

Wide shots cover both the conventional and virtual areas of the studio, enabling both real and virtual elements to be shot from a single angle at the same time.