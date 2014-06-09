Riedel Networks Expands European MPLS Network With Viatel

BUTZBACH, GERMANY—Riedel Networks announced an agreement with Viatel that will enable the upgrade and expansion of Riedel Networks’ European MPLS network. Viatel provides high-capacity services to strategic point-of-presence locations across Europe. Representing a continuation of the two companies’ successful partnership, this latest agreement enables Riedel Networks’ further expansion into Amsterdam.



Riedel Networks uses Viatel infrastructure as the basis for the services it delivers to its own customer base. The Viatel advanced fiber-optic backbone network connects eight countries, 35 cities, and more than 120 European data centers, and it has metro fiber reach into the major carrier houses, data centers, and main Internet exchanges. With data centers in Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels, Viatel owns more than 8,500 km of fiber network infrastructure, which it has equipped with high-capacity optical DWDM technology and multi-service platforms.