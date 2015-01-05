Press Registration Open for IBC Content Everywhere MENA

DUBAI—Press can now register to attend IBC Content Everywhere MENA, which will be held Jan. 20-22 in Dubai.



The event is intended to examine the adoption of video over IP in the Middle East and northern Africa. There will also be an emphasis on multiscreen technology.



John Hardie, CEO of ITN, will explore how new platforms and devices allow for new story telling techniques, as well as new ways to reach and engage audiences across multiple devices in “The New News: How Innovation is Changing the News Business.”



Ahmad AbouAmmo, head of Media Partnerships for MENA and Twitter, will discuss the rise of second screens and how Twitter is driving the relationship between TV and social media in the session “Television Becomes Even More Social.”



MBC CEO Sam Barnett will lead a panel discussion on “Programming Piracy: How Can it Be Tackled in MENA?”



Other addresses will be given by Stephen Nuttall, senior director for YouTube EMEA, and Olivier Dufour, director of digital for beIN SPORTS, among others. Executives from Twitter, Yahoo!, Etisalat, BeIN Sport, YouTube, Tata Communications and MBC will also attend and participate in programming.

