NTV-Plus Uses Orad Graphics for Olympics Coverage

SOCHI, RUSSIA—NTV-Plus, Russia's digital satellite broadcaster, has chosen Orad to provide its graphics coverage of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games. NTV-Plus, the host broadcasters for the Sochi Olympics who have domestic broadcasting rights for the entire event, will be using multiple Orad graphic solutions to facilitate their production workflow.

NTV-Plus will use Orad’s TD Control and graphic solutions to handle multiple live video boxes and graphics from the different events from a single user interface, ensuring synchronization between operators and devices. The network will also be able to control real time graphic tables displaying the athletes’ standings, metals, etc, as well as informative lower thirds and crawls. Multiple TD Controls and rendering platforms will be used both in the Olympic center in Sochi and in NTV-Plus Moscow studio to control the video boxes and graphics, as well as to display the graphics and video insertions in 8K resolution on the video walls in their Moscow studio.

Orad will also provide NTV-Plus with a complete graphics package for all the Olympic events, which will be implemented by Motion Path from Orad's 3Designer authoring software, including; tables, statistics, logos, country flags, venue details, schedules of other games, etc, and which will be integrated to the Olympic database, ensuring accurate, up to the second data.