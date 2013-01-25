Nielsen: Super Bowl Ads ‘Most Expensive 30 Seconds on TV’
NEW YORK– Last year’s Super Bowl XLVI attracted 111.3 million viewers, making it the most watched U.S. telecast of all time. Advertisers spent an average of $3.4 million for a 30-second spot, up more than $300,000 from 2011, according to Nielsen.
Ads that aired during last year’s Super Bowl were also 34 percent more memorable and 42 percent better-liked than commercials that aired just a month earlier (January 2012). Many of this year’s big ad spenders were well-known names from familiar categories. Automotive, beer, motion pictures and soft drinks held their positions among the top-five categories, while the uptick in manufacturing spend for Super Bowl XLVI nudged out tortilla chips.
The auto industry poured $90.5 million into purchasing Super Bowl spots, which meant that Dodge (Ram), Acura, Audi, Chevy and Fiat significantly out-spent beer ads that cost brands, including Budweiser and Bud Light, $31.5 million.
