NCAA Women’s Championship Third Most-Watched on ESPN Platforms

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN is reporting that its platforms delivered its third largest audience for the NCAA Women’s Championship since the network began its exclusive rights agreement in 1996. The viewing levels were behind only last year’s record-breaking game and 2023’s matchup between LSU and Iowa.

On broadcast TV, ABC aired the University of Connecticut Huskies defeating the 2024 champions South Carolina 82-59 on Sunday April 6. The victory gave UConn its 12th national title

The game averaged 8.5 million viewers and peaked at 9.8 million viewers. The audience was up 75% from the matchup between the same schools in 2022, when it aired on ESPN.

ESPN reported that the 2025 Championship game was the second most-consumed NCAA WCBB Tournament on record with 8.5 billion minutes consumed.

The whole tournament was third most-watched NCAA WCBB Tournament for ESPN platforms since 1996. Preliminary audiences for the whole tournament finished up +22% from 2023