New HD Studio Facility Benefits Journalism Students

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND – Students at City University London will now have access to the latest HD TV studio production technology, thanks to a major upgrade designed and implemented by systems integrator dB Broadcast. dB worked fast to upgrade the University’s studio and location camera facilities from SD to an HD virtual studio in time for the start of the new academic year in September.



The facility upgrade will allow students to work with and use the latest TV studio equipment, ensuring that City University students can compete effectively with the best in broadcast journalism, enhancing their employability prospects on graduation.



The system is based around the NewTek TriCaster 8000 vision mixer, Chyron IP graphics and 3play 425 server; the students will be using JVC GY-HM650 ENG cameras.



“This HD TV Studio upgrade will give our Journalism students a ‘virtual TV studio experience’ and so a competitive edge in their broadcasting careers”, said Tony Phillips, TV Studio Manager at City University London. “They will be operating the latest TV studio production technology and ENG live location cameras that are now in current use at broadcasters such as BBC News, ITV News, Channel 4, Sky News, London Live etc. where our students will go to work.”



As part of their course, the students will produce traditional TV News / Current Affairs programs by making use of virtual sets. The HD TV Studio will also have extra facilities—requested by the Journalism academic staff—including a broadcast system solution capable of taking in sources such as: remote ENG live location feeds via 3G / 4G and Wi-Fi, live Skype interview feeds, Internet feeds, and the ability to quickly exchange video content with social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The system can also make use of Apple AirPlay devices via Wi-Fi, IPTV, Sart TV etc.



After completion of the studio project, dB Broadcast will continue to work with City University, providing warranty support and other support services to ensure the facility can meet its timetable and heavy use.

