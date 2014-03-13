New for NAB 2014: X10 Ultra Slow Motion Technology in Range of Modular Configurations

I-Movix is offering a new line of products based on the market-defining X10 ultra slow motion technology. The new product line emphasises modular configurability to suit any Vision Research Phantom camera, and any configuration can be customized to meet performance and budget targets across a wide range of production scenarios. The entire X10 product range has been optimized for upgradeability to allow for evolving production requirements and upcoming generations of cameras.



I-Movix is the worldwide leader in extreme slow motion for sports broadcast (from 75 to over 5,000 FPS). The company’s products are the first true ultra-slow motion systems, fully integrated for broadcast use, offering the unprecedented combination of very high frame rates and instant replay, or continuous streaming.



Interested? Please visit our website: www.i-movix.com or call us at: +32 65 320 450.