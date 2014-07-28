New Chair of Rory Peck Trust

LONDONSarah Ward-Lilley, who is BBC News' Head of International Bureaux, has been announced as the new Chair of the Rory Peck Trust. She takes over from ITV's Michael Jermey, who is stepping down from the role after more than three years

Ward-Lilley has had close ties with the Trust since 1998, first as producer of the Rory Peck Awards and then as a Trustee, joining the board in 2004. She

brings with her more than 20 years experience working with BBC news teams around the world. She started as a TV bulletin producer and then worked in the field. Later she became Managing Editor of BBC Newsgathering, and later Deputy Head, with special responsibility for safety, training and welfare. In her current role she oversees over 80 international bureaux. Sarah served for eight years as Vice President of the EBU News Committee. Last year, she was elected onto the Board of the UK Psychological Trauma Society and she’s also a school governor.

“The Rory Peck Trust is a unique and very special organisation that has an impact and reach way beyond its size," said Sarah-Ward-Lilley. "Having spent much of the last ten years managing international news teams, I am very aware of the challenges and dangers that journalists face. But it’s the specific obstacles, issues and concerns that freelancers face which has made me so committed to the work of the Trust. I'm looking forward to working with Tina Carr and the Board to help continue the Trust's development and widen its support base over the coming years."

Tina Carr, Director of the Rory Peck Trust said, "It was due to Michael Jermey's very early efforts that the Trust received its first major grant - funding

which enabled us to work as the global organisation we are today. He was also instrumental in the Trust's successful campaign to raise support from news broadcasters. I am grateful for Michael's support and practical guidance both as Chairman, and also during the many years he served as a Trustee. I welcome Sarah Ward-Lilley as our new Chair. She has been closely involved with the Trust for the last 14 years, giving practical support and advice. Her understanding of our work, together with her experience of international newsgathering make her the ideal person to head the Trust as we expand the reach and impact of our work around the world. I know I will enjoy working with her."