NDTV India Migrates to MPEG-4 Uplink on Thomson ViBE

RENNES, FRANCE—New Delhi Television has migrated its satellite uplink infrastructure from MPEG-2 to a complete MPEG-4 multiple-channel-per-carrier chain based on Thomson Video Networks’ advanced encoding, MPEG processing, and transport stream monitoring equipment. Driven by the ViBE EM4000 HD/SD encoder, NetProcessor 9030 MPEG processor, XMS network management system, and Granite Sentinel DTV monitor, the new MCPC chain replaces aging SD MPEG-2 equipment.



