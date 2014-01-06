NBC Olympics to Deploy Cisco New Videoscape Cloud Solution

LAS VEGAS—Cisco has been selected to provide video hardware and cloud software components from its Videoscape TV services delivery platform to NBC Olympics. The Videoscape Cloud Solution will support transcoding and content management during NBC Olympics’ production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 6- 23.



Adding Cisco’s new cloud software components will provide a “simple, agile, and elastic” cloud architecture that supports the streaming of live and cloud-enabled on-demand content for on-site production, according to the announcement made by Craig Lau, vice president of Information Technology for NBC Olympics, and Joe Cozzolino, senior vice president and general manager for Cisco Service Provider Video Infrastructure



Key Cisco hardware and software components include: Videoscape Acquisition Suite, Videoscape Media Suite, Videoscape Distribution Suite, and Videoscape clients, including set-top boxes and HTML5-based soft clients.



“We are excited about the benefits and options cloud-powered video services bring us, including added agility, portability, flexibility and scalability of our networks, to meet the demands, with much less engineering and prep time,” said Lau, who added that this was the eighth Olympics on which the two companies had collaborated.