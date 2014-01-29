NBC Olympics Chooses Sony for HD Broadcast Equipment

SOCHI, RUSSIA—NBC Olympics has contracted Sony to provide a range of HD production technology for the division’s production of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 6 to 23.



NBC Olympics is using more than 70 Sony HD studio and portable field cameras – a combination of the XDCAM, HDC, HSC and HXC-100 models. For the Sochi Games, NBC will also use Sony’s F55 4K camera to capture footage at various event venues. NBC crews will use the cameras to record athlete arrivals, interviews, press conferences and other assignments that require studio and portable recording and capture.



NBC will use Sony’s MVS-6530 and MVS-7000 switchers to handle feeds from each sports venue to the International Broadcast Center, and also to originate HD cable coverage on its various networks.



NBC will also use more than 500 Sony professional monitors, a combination of its professional LCD video production and public displays and hundreds of the Trimaster EL OLED monitors (BVM and PVM series) for evaluation.



Adding to the camcorders’ video capture qualities is Sony’s professional audio products, including the ECM Series lavalier and electret condenser microphones.



Sony’s Professional Services Group is also deploying a network of resources to provide 24/7 support for all broadcasting equipment and operations. The Systems Solutions team has been chosen to integrate NBC’s International Broadcast Center and its studios in Sochi.



Sony will also provide NXL-IP55 IP live production unit.



This is the 8th consecutive Olympics that Sony has provided support for NBC.



“For each Games, the production requirements increase and become more complex as TV viewers now expect a dynamic and immersive entertainment experience, especially when it comes to sports,” said Alec Shapiro, president of Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions of America group.