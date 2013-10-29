NBC Fires Up Olympics Website

STAMFORD, CONN. – NBC lit up NBCOlympics.com, its Games-dedicated website,100 days from the start of the Sochi Winter Games, which begin Feb. 6. The site will serve as the preeminent destination for Olympics content and the exclusive home of Olympic video coverage, featuring, for the first time, live streaming coverage of all Winter Games competition, plus event rewinds and extensive video highlights.



Following the momentum generated by the 2012 London Olympics, the site has a new design to maximize user consumption. It will provide comprehensive coverage of all 15 sports, results, and schedules as well as athlete bios and news leading up to and during the Sochi Olympics. NBCOlympics.com will also feature multiple tools to foster social engagement, including a social media feed that will aggregate athlete generated messages and help fans participate in the Sochi Olympic conversation.



“Coming off the massive digital consumption for London, NBCOlympics.com will once again serve as the premier destination for Olympic fans and viewers by providing users with the most extensive Winter Games streaming experience ever -- all sports, all medals, all live across all devices and right at their fingertips,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “As we proved in London, there is a correlation between digital and social engagement and television audiences, and we again expect this massive digital offering to bolster primetime viewership.”



Prior to the 2014 Sochi Games, NBCOlympics.com will provide in-depth coverage of Winter Olympic news, announcements and information. The site will profile key competitors, with a focus on many of the athletes likely to represent Team USA in Sochi, preview popular events across all 15 sports, and feature video highlights from memorable Winter Olympics moments. In addition, NBCOlympics.com will offer coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials, and will feature a detailed viewing guide once those details are released.



During the Sochi Olympics, and for the first time in the history of the Winter Games, all competition across all 15 sports, including each medal-winning performance in all 98 events, will be live streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The vast majority of live streaming will only be available to authenticated cable, satellite or telco customers via “TV Everywhere,” the media industry’s effort to make quality content available to authenticated customers both in and out of the home, and on multiple platforms. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app are the exclusive places to consume Olympic live streaming. The site will also feature exclusive content, real-time results, medal standings, event highlights and analysis, athlete interviews and profiles, and rewinds of all event coverage.



With more Winter Olympic events than ever before, competition for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games from Sochi, Russia, will begin one day prior to the Opening Ceremony. As a result, NBC will begin its primetime coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 6, one night before the broadcast network provides its traditional coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday Feb. 7. This marks the first time NBC will air Olympic primetime coverage before the Opening Ceremony. The primetime broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, is scheduled to include competition in snowboard slopestyle (men’s and women’s), in which two-time gold medalist Shaun White is expected to compete in the slopestyle’s Olympic debut; team figure skating, which is also in the Olympics for the first time; and women’s freestyle moguls.