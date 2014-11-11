Light Iron and Quantel go 6K for 'Gone Girl'

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Hollywood post house Light Iron used Quantel’s Pablo Rio color and finishing system to complete the world’s first 6K feature post production on director David Fincher’s latest thriller, “Gone Girl.” Light Iron upgraded one of its six Pablo Rios with additional GPUs to support an 8K workflow and used its Quantel Genetic Engineering 2 shared workflow system to complete the 6K color correction in multiple rooms at Light Iron’s Los Angeles facility, all in real time. Light Iron is home to four Pablo Rio systems in Los Angeles and a further two in New York.



Shot in 6K on the Epic RED Dragon, “Gone Girl” is the third David Fincher movie posted at Light Iron, following “The Social Network” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” “Gone Girl”, an adaption of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel, tells the story of a writer (Ben Affleck) who becomes a suspect when his wife (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, leading to a suspense driven plot examining dishonesty, the media, appearances and the economy’s effects on marriage.



Pablo Rio is Quantel’s color and finishing system that runs on high-performance PC hardware and exploits Nvidia Maximus multi-GPU technology with realtime performance at 4K 60p and beyond. Pablo Rio is available as software only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems. Genetic Engineering 2 provides shared storage and workflow for up to four Pablo Rio systems.

