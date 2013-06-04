Kenwood introduces new Excelon in-dash navigation/entertainment products for 2013

Kenwood’s newly released iDataLink Maestro RR module (manufactured and sold separately by Automotive Data Solutions) facilitates seamless OEM integration with a factory Ford SYNC system. Using the iDataLink Maestro RR module and a vehicle-specific, quick-connect T-harness system, both Kenwood Excelon in-dash navigation models communicate with the vehicle data network and SYNC module.

This single-box system allows the Kenwood receiver to offer touch-screen command and control of display text, Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming and SYNC-voice-controlled features while retaining steering wheel controls and factory-installed audio functions. New for 2013 is the ability to view and operate interior climate controls, distance and proximity sensors, tire pressure sensors, and vehicle gauges such as engine temperature, RPM and other performance indicators.

The DNX890HD module features the latest in Garmin navigation technology by including Smartphone Link for Android (free, available now on the Android Market). This unique feature allows smartphone communication with the DNX890HD via Bluetooth, delivering basic weather in real time at no charge, and advanced traffic, fuel prices and red light camera information on a subscription basis. The user can even send an address from their smartphone to the DNX890HD via Bluetooth at any time; even if the unit is turned off (data will be transmitted once auto-connected with the DNX890HD).