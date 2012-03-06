Jampro Antennas - DTV/DVB-T & HD Radio solutions

JAMPRO ANTENNAS, INC. – Your Partner for DTV/DVB-T & HD RADIO solutions is the oldest broadcast antenna company in the USA with over 55 years of experience. This year, the Company will have a stronger presence at NAB since it acquired Alan Dick Broadcast, one of the most established names in Europe, Middle East and Africa known for technically advanced broadcast antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services. The larger, more powerful company is showing a full complement of best-selling economical and flexible television and radio solutions designed and engineered to address every application in the broadcast industry including DTV, DVB-T, FM, DAB and HD Radio solutions.



Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.



Website:www.jampro.com



