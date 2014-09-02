Have You Seen the IABM Design & Innovation Awards Shortlist?

IABM has announced the shortlist of nominees for its Design & Innovation Awards. With an exceptionally high level of entries this year, approximately 120 judging decisions were made across the nine categories. The awards will be casting the spotlight on new solutions or products that bring benefit or create new opportunities to the broadcast and media industry.

The shortlisted candidates include the following companies and their offerings designated by the IABM Design & Innovation Awards categories:

Acquisition & Production

o Fujifilm - 4K FUJINON ZK-Series (Cabrio)

o Grass Valley - LDX XtremeSpeed

o Trimaran - GEORACING

System Automation & Control

o Avid - Avid Media | Distribute

o Cambridge Imaging Systems - IMAGEN

o VidiGo - Studio Automation

Post Production

o Quantel - Genetic Engineering 2

o Front Porch Digital - DISTILL

o Telestream - Switch

Playout & Delivery Systems

o Elemental Technologies - Elemental Delta Video Delivery Platform

o Harmonic – Harmonic Electra XVM

o Grass Valley – GV STRATUS Playout

Content & Communication Infrastructure

o Net Insight - Nimbra VA 220

o NTT- Robust IP Transmission with NA8000

o Dejero - Dejero LIVE+ Booster

Test, Quality Control & Monitoring

o Vidcheck - Auto QC

o Cube-Tec - MXF-Legalizer

o Nexidia - Nexidia QC

Audio

o Sennheiser - Esfera

o Clear-Com - HelixNet Digital Network Partyline Intercom System

o Jünger Audio Gmbh - D*AP8 MAP Edition

Storage

o SDNsquare - WARP

o Ardis Technologies - DDP Superior Shared Storage Solution

o Sony Professional Solutions Europe - Tape Digitisation Station PWS-100TD1

Services

o Venera Technologies - Pulsar PPU

o Elemental Technologies - Elemental Cloud 2.0

Peter White, Chief Executive, IABM says: “We’re delighted to announce the shortlisted candidates in our nine categories and highlight these pioneering products and services. Overall, the number and quality of entries are truly indicative of the talent and creativity inherent in the industry today. And, as we transition through some significant change, innovation and forward thinking have never been more important.”

The awards were developed by IABM to address the changes taking place in the broadcast and media industry, and the need for innovation and creativity. This is the first year the awards are addressing the market through segmentation, focusing on the recognition of achievement throughout the workflow process, from content capture through to playout and delivery.

Shortlisted entries will be judged by a panel of 22 independent specialists chaired by John Ive, Director of Business Development and Technology, IABM (pictured). Winners will be announced at the IABM reception and awards ceremony at IBC in Amsterdam on Saturday, 13 September.

