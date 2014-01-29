German Broadcasters Choose Avid to Power TV Everywhere at Winter Olympics

BURLINGTON, MASS.— German TV broadcasters ZDF and ARD will share televized coverage of the Winter Olympic Games using Avid content creation, management and distribution solutions.



At the heart of the production workflow is Avid’s production asset manager and shared storage systems, which will be integrated with third party solutions to enable the public broadcasters to deliver on-demand coverage to viewers in Germany during the Games, which take place in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 7-23.



ZDF and ARD are sharing facilities to create greater operational synergies. They required a fast, efficient and robust workflow to cater to a range of content and distribution demands – from on-the-fly editing, graphics creation and processing to production, management and distribution of content. Together, the Avid and third party integrated workflow will enable more effective collaboration among all members of the production team across a multi-location environment.



Systems integrator Wellen+Nöthen delivered the production capabilities based around Avid Interplay and Avid Isis 7000. Editing is handled by Media Composer Nitris DX systems, while iNews news production and several Interplay clients are used for news production.