FOR-A enhances HVS-390HS video production switcher

FOR-A has announced new features for its HVS-390HS video production switcher. The new functionality, referred to as a MINI M/E, is an extension of the aux bus system that allows operators to deploy any aux bus transition with cuts, mixes or wipes, and display a keyer complete with DVE functions. The MINI M/E is now offered as a standard feature of the HVS-390HS and brings the power of a virtual 6 M/E switcher in a 2 M/D unit.

The MINI M/E feature can be useful in a variety of applications. For instance, for productions where distributing an automatic second language feed is desired, the switcher's MINI M/E can switch independent mixer outputs, simultaneously displaying second language graphics. Likewise, for studio applications, a production team can display different information on the monitors viewed by the audience, such as indicating that it's time for applause.

The MINI M/E can be independently controlled from a master/slave configuration. It can also follow any bus on 1 or 2 M/E, making the switcher easy for a single user. In addition, it can be expanded into a half M/E function, allowing the HVS-390HS to be configured into a 2.5 M/E mixer. The half M/E can also be controlled in a remote location where a traditional A/B bus mixer is used along with up to 4 DSK. With options, the HVS-390HS has the capabilties of up to an 8 M/E switcher.