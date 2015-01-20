F7 Broadcast Expands DSNG Contribution With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic announced that F7 Broadcast Pvt. Ltd., a media company in India with six channels has selected a comprehensive contribution technology from Harmonic for live events and news coverage. Utilizing Harmonic’s Ellipse 3200 contribution encoders and ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoders, or IRDs, F7 Broadcast has transitioned from DVB-S/MPEG-4 to DVB-S2/MPEG-4 video delivery to optimize video quality, increase bandwidth efficiency, and lower operating expenses. Harmonic’s Ellipse and ProView platforms provide F7 Broadcast with a highly flexible and scalable end-to-end contribution technology for digital satellite newsgathering, enabling the media company to cost-effectively expand from operating one regional news channel to five channels.



Harmonic’s Ellipse 3200 contribution encoders provide HD MPEG-4 AVC encoding at 4:2:2 chroma subsampling and 10-bits. The Ellipse 3200 encoders include an integrated DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator with simultaneous RF, IF, and DVB-ASI outputs. The platform eliminates the need to purchase external stand-alone devices for satellite uplink. Harmonic said the encoders include DVB-S2 technology that provides a bandwidth savings of up to 30 percent compared to DVB-S.

