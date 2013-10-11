"Downton Abbey" composer uses Prism Sound equalizer

Noted TV and film composer John Lunn has recently acquired a Prism Sound/Maselec MEA-2 analog equalizer, which he has been using to create the score for the ITV/Carnival Films and Television period drama "Downton Abbey."

Lunn, who received Emmys in 2012 and 2013 for "Downton Abbey," has a highly intelligent and sensitive approach to sound that allows his compositions to hit at the emotional heart of a piece. His award tally also includes an RTS Award in 2010, nominations for a BAFTA and Ivor Novello for Sky's "Going Postal" and a BAFTA Award for the BBC Dickens adaptation, "Little Dorrit." Classically-trained yet contemporary in attitude, he combines the highest production values with a continual desire to discover new colors and sounds, and is continuously in great demand.

Lunn's audio setup embraces an eclectic mix of equipment, which has been assembled to suit his needs.

As an existing Prism Sound user — he already owns a Prism Sound ADA-8XR multichannel converter and an Orpheus FireWire interface — Lunn needed little persuading to try the company’s Maselec MEA-2. Once he did, he says it was immediately obvious that this was the equalizer he was looking for.

Lunn says that he now uses his MEA-2 unit as mastering EQ for all of his film and TV work. The latest series of "Downton Abbey," mixed using Lunn's MEA-2, has been a runaway ratings hit.

Prism Sound's MEA-2 is a stereo or two-channel, four-band precision analog equalizer with stepped Q/shelf, frequency and cut/boost controls on each band. Designed for recording and mastering applications where ultimate sonic performance, musicality and precision are required, it provides fully stepped controls for precision and repeatability, across all parameters.

The MEA-2 is extensively used in mastering but also works well on an insertion point in recording or mixing. The MEA-2 features a fine 0.5dB gain adjustment at low cut/boost settings, and a maximum cut/boost per band of 8dB. The MEA-2 can provide precise equalisation with minimal side effects, as it is designed to provide a transparent signal path where only the desired equalization effect is obtained without adding any particular sonic signature.