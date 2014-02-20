Dick Wiley Named Recipient of 2014 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award

NEW YORK— Richard E. Wiley, chairman of Wiley Rein LLP and a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, will receive the 2014 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The award will be presented during the Broadcasters Foundation of America Breakfast, April 9 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas during the NAB Show.



Wiley heads an 80-attorney communications practice. As chairman of the FCC from 1974 to 1977, he fostered increased competition and lessened regulation in the communications field. Wiley played a role in the development of HDTV in this country, serving for nine years as Chairman of the FCC’s Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service from 1987 to 1995. He represents organizations including Verizon, AT&T, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Motorola, CBS, Belo, Gannett, Sirius/XM, Emmis, Gray Television and LG.



Wiley has been profiled by the media and recognized for his expertise and contributions to the communications industry. He was named the “most prominent telecommunications lawyer and lobbyist in Washington” by Broadcasting & Cable in 2005 and was honored with the NAB’s Distinguished Service Award in 2002.



The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award honors an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. It salutes its namesake Lowry Mays and is underwritten by the Clear Channel Foundation and Wiley Rein, LLP.



The Broadcasters Foundation of America Breakfast is complimentary due to its sponsors, Frank N. Magid Associates, Marketron, the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Association of Media Brokers, the Radio Advertising Bureau, and the Television Bureau of Advertising.



To register for the breakfast, contact the foundation at (212)373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.