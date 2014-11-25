CueScript Names Italian Distributor

ZIBIDO SAN GIACOMO, ITALY—CueScript announced the appointment of ARET Video and Audio Engineering as its new Italian distributor. Effective immediately, ARET will be responsible for CueScript product distribution and dealer support in Italy and surrounding regions.





ARET headquarters is located in Zibido San Giacomo, Italy and provides turnkey video and audio integrated systems for facilities in the broadcast, cable, satellite, production/post production and mobile television industries such as RAI, SKY and Mediaset.



ARET will expand CueScript’s European product reach through its sales team, who visit customers daily, as well as its worldwide deliveries to multiple regions, including the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. Customers will also have the opportunity to attend two open houses per year, one in Milan and one in Rome, to view the products firsthand.



CueScript’s offerings include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio production productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.