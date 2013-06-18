Christie to launch its first mobile app at InfoComm 2013

Christie plans to launch its InControl projector mobile app for applicable iOS devices at InfoComm 2013 this week. The app is aimed at rental and staging customers using Christie 3-chip DLP M Series and J Series projectors in various applications including trade shows, live events and projection mapping. The app will also give wireless projector control to fixed-installation applications such as classrooms and boardrooms, houses of worship, government facilities, and museums.

The app also features a user interface to commonly used projector functionality, such as power on/off, shutter control, test-pattern selection, and lens zoom and focus, in addition to more advanced projector functionality like 2-D keystone and color management.

All key projector information are grouped into single area for simple review, and the app offers the user the ability to scan for available projectors on the local Wi-Fi network and add them to a group, or manually type in the IP address of the desired projector.