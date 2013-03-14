Chicago's CAN TV upgrades to Utah Scientific multiformat routing

Utah Scientific announced that public access TV station Chicago Access Network Television (CAN TV) has installed a UTAH-300 multiformat routing switcher as the core audio/video routing system in its cablecasting headend.

Prior to the upgrade, CAN TV was an analog shop, which operated using composite video with stereo audio. It couldn't interface newer systems that support SDI, which limited its ability to remain technologically viable. Installing the UTAH-300 allows CAN TV to handle digital signals and embedded audio.

The 64 x 64 frame runs with embedded audio. The router's SD-SDI electronics are controlled by an SC-400 controller card in an MX-Lator chassis, with a secondary controller card running for failover. Presently, two hardware panels and four custom-built touchscreen soft panels control the router, with more to be added later.

The UTAH-300 routing switcher fulfills CAN TV's crucial requirements for digital format support, embedded audio and flexible control options. CAN TV now supports SD-SDI as it moves toward an HD infrastructure. By moving to embedded audio, CAN TV has cut its wire population by two-thirds. In terms of control, Utah Scientific's touchscreen control panels give CAN TV's cablecast operators the ability to customize control surfaces for different tasks, which helps them reroute signals more quickly and effectively.

The UTAH-300 is a cost-effective routing solution for medium and large applications that use both analog and digital video signals. Built using I/O blocks of 32 x 32, it handles multiple formats, including serial digital video, analog video, analog audio and AES/EBU digital audio.