Channel One Selects Elemental for Winter Olympics

PORTLAND, ORE. —Elemental Live systems will be used by Channel One in Russia to stream the Sochi 2014 Olympics. In a system provided by Open Technologies, Elemental systems will process nine channels of Channel One Olympics programming for delivery of high-quality video over IP networks to multiple devices.



Broadcasting across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Channel One offers programming free of charge to an estimated 250 million viewers around the clock and is the primary content distributor for the host country of the Olympics



Channel One offers news, documentary and entertainment programming in standard-definition and high-definition to its viewers. During the Sochi Games, solutions from Elemental will stream Channel One live and time-shifted TV content in 12 Adobe HDS H.264 profiles to set-top box, PC, iPhone, Android, tablet and smart TV devices.



Last year, Channel One used Elemental Live during the “Direct Line with President Putin,” which was an hours-long interview featuring Vladimir Putin broadcast over the Internet.