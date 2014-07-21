Cambodia’s One TV Deploys Exset for Value-Add DTT

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA—Exset, pioneers of TV ecosystems for emerging markets, has announced that One TV in Cambodia has selected DMS 2.0 to power value-add services across it digital terrestrial TV network. One TV is a joint project of the international GS Group and its Cambodian partner the Royal Group.

One TV has been operating in Cambodia since September, 2012, and has covered more than 70 per cent of the country. The operator carries 80 channels, partly its own and partly from across Asia and further afield. Exset’s DMS 2.0 has now been installed, which will soon allow the rollout of services above and beyond television channels. Using DMS-ready set-top boxes from HDT (Hyundai), One TV will initially offer an onscreen home page that acts as a TV portal to information services including sport and wider news as well as One TV promotional offerings.

Andrew Pons, Exset’s global director of Sales and Marketing, says, “We are pleased to be working with One TV on this exciting project. DMS will play a central role in increasing One TV’s penetration via the deployment of value added services. While digital broadcasting clearly brings benefits, it’s not always easy to sell those benefits to populations used to free analogue television. By providing value-add services too, the proposition becomes more attractive to customers.”

Karakhan Karakhanov, chief technology officer of One TV said, “We are very pleased to be pioneers of DMS in Cambodia. This will give our customers a new service and will enable us to generate new revenues without increasing the cost the viewer.”

Exset’s DMS is a business and technology model that makes pay-TV self-financing without depending exclusively on subscriber fees for revenue. DMS bridges the gap between technology and value-add service creation, producing digital television platforms that can be monetised where previously it was virtually impossible. This allows populations to benefit from new information and entertainment services while operators and governments, when partnering with Exset, monetise digital switchover and assist in bringing about social transformation, said an Exset statement.