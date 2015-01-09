Bangkok University Trains on For-A Studio Gear

TOKYO and BANGKOK—For-A announced that Bangkok University’s School of Communication Arts has been using its VRCAM2 virtual studio system. First installed in January 2011, the school frequently uses For-A’s sensorless virtual studio system to train its students in program production, and the technology is also utilized for production of school events. Bangkok University also purchased For-A’s HVS-390HS video switcher in December of 2013, and purchased another unit last November.



Powered by Brainstorm’s software technology, the VRCAM2 provides the school with a virtual studio using a one-man-operated, no-camera operator environment. Operation of the VRCAM2 has been included in the school’s curriculum for courses on set design and newscast production since 2013. The university is now also offering a new course specifically for virtual studio system technology for television production.



“Our communication students benefit so much from having frequent access to VRCAM2 and Brainstorm technology,” said Ath Kupongsak, instructor of Virtual Studio Systems for TV Production at Bangkok University. “They enjoy studying virtual set techniques, which I think is evident by the high enrollment in our new virtual technology-focused course.”



VRCAM2 includes expanded camera positions, sensored cameras, and a host of other control functions and effects for program production. The system allows for up to four virtual cameras, each of which can be set with up to 32 different angles. It also allows for one-touch operation, enabling students to save their work, including camera switching, subtitles, and scene transitions as playlists.

