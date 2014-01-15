AT&T to Help Deliver NBCUniversal’s Olympic Coverage
NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has chosen AT&T to provide networking services to support the delivery of Olympics coverage across multiple devices during the 2014 Olympic Winter Games from Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23, 2014.
NBCUniversal will use an array of AT&T networking solutions to deliver HD coverage of the Winter Olympics, which will be the ninth Olympic competition for which AT&T has provided support. These services will enable high-definition video feeds for viewers in the United States to experience a reliable, quality viewing experience.
“When people watch the Olympic Games, they increasingly do so from multiple screens – a smartphone, tablet, computer and the traditional television screen,” said Robert Kiraly, director of broadcast and telecommunications operations, NBC Olympics, Inc. “AT&T supports the networking services we need to ensure our viewers will have the best experience possible, no matter their screen preference.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox