AT&T to Help Deliver NBCUniversal’s Olympic Coverage

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has chosen AT&T to provide networking services to support the delivery of Olympics coverage across multiple devices during the 2014 Olympic Winter Games from Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23, 2014.



NBCUniversal will use an array of AT&T networking solutions to deliver HD coverage of the Winter Olympics, which will be the ninth Olympic competition for which AT&T has provided support. These services will enable high-definition video feeds for viewers in the United States to experience a reliable, quality viewing experience.



“When people watch the Olympic Games, they increasingly do so from multiple screens – a smartphone, tablet, computer and the traditional television screen,” said Robert Kiraly, director of broadcast and telecommunications operations, NBC Olympics, Inc. “AT&T supports the networking services we need to ensure our viewers will have the best experience possible, no matter their screen preference.”