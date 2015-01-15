APN India Powers News Channel With Grass Valley

MONTREAL and DUBAI— Access Press News, a broadcaster located in the Delhi region in India, powers its 24/7 news channel with gear from Grass Valley, the vendor said. The broadcaster’s purchase includes six LDX Flex cameras, a K2 Summitmedia server, Edius editing software, Densité signal management system and a mixed-format routing switcher.



The LDX Flex cameras provide APN India a future-ready system, as the cameras are upgradable through the entire LDX range. The routing switcher enables easy configuration and expansion, and the K2 Summit media server delivers “a 24/7/365 file-based infrastructure to guarantee that APN India never drops a frame of video,” Grass said. Densité can handle a range of signal types from audio to video signals, SD to HD formats and copper to fiber broadcast infrastructures. Edius provides APN staff with the tools to edit in multiple formats, in real time.

