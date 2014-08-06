Alston Elliot Selects Snell Vega for OB Trucks

NEWBURY, ENGLAND– Snell announced that Alston Elliot (AE) Graphics, a U.K.-based sports graphics company, has selected the Snell 2RU Vega router to create a flexible, web-enabled workflow environment for sports production in its new OB trucks. AE Graphics partnered with Thameside TV, a supplier of broadcast television post production equipment, to facilitate this implementation.



Vega provides AE Graphics with a small footprint and easy, web-based configuration. This enables members of the AE Graphics staff to instantly re-route the system without specialist training, allowing for the simultaneous completion of numerous jobs and saving valuable time, Snell said. In addition, the Vega system allows AE Graphics to plan for future developments in its OB space, including 4K routing and production.



AE Graphics had already been using Snell routing equipment in its existing trucks. For the new trucks, the company chose a 96 port 2RU Vega. Vega routers are completely asynchronous – any port can be configured as an input or output – making it ideal for limited OB truck space. Any port can also be configured for fibre or coax connectivity, further extending the router’s flexibility.



Snell is owned by Quantel.