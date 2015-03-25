2015 NAB Show’s ‘Cocktails and Conversations’ to Feature Mel Karmazin

LAS VEGAS – Mel Karmazin, the former head of SiriusXM, CBS and Viacom, will headline the general session “Mel Karmazin Totally Unplugged: Cocktails and Conversation” at the 2015 NAB Show. Sitting down with Joe Flint, media and entertainment reporter for The Wall Street Journal, Karmazin will discuss his take on the current and future state of media. The session will take place Tuesday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Currently retired, Karmazin’s most recent position was as CEO and a member of the board of directors of SiriusXm from 2008 to 2013. He helped oversee the merger between Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio in 2004. Prior to that, Karmazin served as president and COO of Viacom from 2000-2004 and as president, CEO and member of the board of directors for CBS Corp. from Jan. 1999 to May 2000.

“Mel Karmazin Totally Unplugged” is open to all NAB show attendees and will feature complementary beverages.

The 2015 NAB Show will take place from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.