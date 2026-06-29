Kyocera AVX Releases New Web-Based Antenna Integration Tool

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C.—Kyocera AVX has released a new web-based RF engineering tool, the Antenna Integrator Studio. It is designed to streamline, accelerate, and optimize the antenna selection and placement processes for RF engineers and, in turn, improve product quality, performance, and go-to-market timelines for manufacturers.

“Our new Antenna Integrator Studio is a powerful online tool designed to help RF engineers make smarter, faster, data-driven decisions during the antenna selection and layout process and deliver higher-quality, higher-performance wireless products,” said Carmen Redondo, director of global marketing for Antennas at Kyocera AVX. “Competing solutions often require engineers to manually select and place antennas on their digital board layout to evaluate results. The Antenna Integrator Studio eliminates that guesswork — saving valuable time — and makes it quick and easy for engineers to optimize their designs for performance or cost effectiveness and evaluate simulated performance, which helps accelerate go-to-market timelines.”

In addition to simplifying the processes, the new Kyocera AVX Antenna Integrator Studio, is also designed for easy, intuitive use. Users simply enter the PCB size and the number of antennas needed, select target frequency bands, choose your optimization priority and click “Analyze” to instantly reveal the most suitable antennas in the most optimal positions for the PCB layout, along with interactive performance charts.

Users can then analyze the results in detail — evaluating efficiency, return loss, peak gain, and radiation patterns across frequency bands — and download DXF and 3D files for seamless integration into your PCB design.

The Antenna Integrator Studio also makes it easy to order samples and begin prototyping and includes a roughly four-minute video tutorial that walks users through a workflow to further enhance ease of use.

This first version of the new Kyocera AVX Antenna Integrator Studio includes thousands of simulations of board-mounted embedded antennas. Future versions will include additional features and antenna technologies.

For more information about Kyocera AVX’s intuitive new web-based RF engineering tool, the Antenna Integrator Studio, and its extensive selection of tested, proven, and globally trusted antenna products and services, please visit https://ais.kyocera-avx.com/ .